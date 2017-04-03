Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Mark Slaughter Announces New Solo Album 'Halfway There'
04-03-2017
.
Mark Slaughter

Mark Slaughter has announced that he will be releasing his new solo album "Halfway There" next month and also revealed Slaughter will be launching a tour of Japan with Ratt.

The Slaughter frontman will be releasing his sophomore solo album on May 26th in North America and Europe under a new deal with Megadeth bassist David Ellefson's EMP Label Group, preceded by a Japanese release on May 10th.

Ellefson shared the following, "I have been friends with Mark for over 30 years, since he was in Vinnie Vincent Invasion, and there's a lot of shared history. So when we started talking about the idea of putting this record out, yes, it was a great and natural fit. Mark is such a tremendous talent and songwriter, and the scope of that is truly evident on Halfway There. We're extremely proud, and excited, to have been able to partner with him on it, and can't wait for the World to hear it."

Slaughter had this to say about the new effort, "My first solo record (Reflections in a Rear View Mirror) was kinda getting back on the horse, so to speak. I mean doing everything and recording... I'm taking on a lot more tasks as an engineer/producer/ writer on all this… because I'm doing everything. Ultimately at the end of the day, anybody who is a Slaughter fan, will certainly understand that I am a large part of the Slaughter sound and vibe, so obviously if you like that, it's in there. It's just that I take a lot more liberties on the solo side that I probably wouldn't do when it's a group effort.

"The record is basically.. I spend a lot of time writing songs and things just grow out of me.. Ill be woken up in the middle of the night from nowhere and the song's just in my head and I just exorcize the demons and there you have it. I guess what it is is, an artist makes art. And I've really come to the fact that since we haven't made a Slaughter record in so long, it's one of those things that I still have to make the art. That's what I do. That's what I love to do, and that's what I'll continue to do."

Mark produced and co-mixed "Halfway There" with John Cranfield (AFI, Andy Grammer) and the cover art was created by famed horror/album artist "Mister" Sam Shearon (Rob Zombie, Iron Maiden, KISS, Clive Barker).

Mark's namesake band will be supporting Ratt on their upcoming tour of Japan and will be performing at the Tokyo Metal Summit on May 14th which will also feature Ratt, Sebastian Bach, E'nuff Z'nuff, and more.

advertisement

Mark Slaughter Music, DVDs, Books and more

Mark Slaughter T-shirts and Posters

More Mark Slaughter News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Mark Slaughter Announces New Solo Album 'Halfway There'

Mark Slaughter Reveals His Velvet Revolver Opportunity


More Stories for Mark Slaughter

Mark Slaughter Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Unreleased Eddie Van Halen Track Goes Online- Steve Perry To Attend Journey's Rock Hall Induction- Icarus Line's Alvin DeGuzman Battling Advanced Cancer- Black Star Riders- more

Lemmy's Long Awaited Solo Album Close To Release- Eric Clapton Spotted In Wheelchair At Airport- A Perfect Circle Releasing First New Album In Over A Decade- more

Allman Brothers' Wife Arrested For Threatening To Shoot Teens- Eagles and Fleetwood Mac Confirm Classic Rock Festivals Details- Blink 182 Streaming New Song Called 'Misery'- more

Page Too:
Bleachers Stream New Song Featuring Lorde- Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Sings In New Clip For Chicago Cubs- Def Leppard Celebrate Adrenalize's 25th Anniversary- Depeche Mode- more

Lady Antebellum Reveal Details For New Album 'Heart Break'- Ed Sheeran's Candlelight Performance Of New Song Goes Online- All Time Low Cover Lorde Song- more

Family Holds Private Funeral For George Michael- Louis Tomlinson Awaits Decision Over Airport Arrest Charges- Justin Timberlake Teases Pharrell, Timbaland Collaboration- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Unreleased Eddie Van Halen Track Goes Online

Steve Perry To Attend Journey's Rock Hall Induction

Icarus Line's Alvin DeGuzman Battling Advanced Cancer

Black Star Riders Lose A Member

Superjoint Announce Dates For U.S. Spring Tour

Say Anything and Bayside Cover Each Other Ahead Of Tour

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Gear Up For Tour, Release Documentary

Iron Maiden Singer Upset With Loss Of Vital Venues For Bands

Axel Rudi Pell and Bonnie Tyler Release 'Love's Holding On' Video

The Kooks Stream New Song and Announce Hits Album

Anathema Stream New Song 'Springfield'

Paul Weller Announces New Album 'A Kind Revolution'

The Rasmus End Hiatus and Stream New Song 'Paradise'

The Zombies Reschedule Dates After Frontman Suffers Infection

Mark Slaughter Announces New Solo Album 'Halfway There'

Megadeth's David Ellefson Announces Hometown Coffee Store Opening

• more

Page Too News Stories
Bleachers Stream New Song Featuring Lorde

Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Sings In New Clip For Chicago Cubs

Def Leppard Celebrate Adrenalize's 25th Anniversary

Depeche Mode Top The Charts Across The Globe

Halsey Announces New Album By Sending Fans On A Hunt

Raekwon Pays Tribute To Marvin Gaye

Eric Church Announces Colorful Special RSD Release

Harry Styles Reveals Details For Debut Solo Single

Daley And Jill Scott Release 'Until The Pain Is Gone' Video

Young Dolph Streams New Single 'I Pray For My Enemies'

Trace Adkins, Little Big Town On Latest Episode Of The Pickup

Singled Out: A Story Told's Weather

Lady Antebellum Reveal Details For New Album 'Heart Break'

Ed Sheeran's Candlelight Performance Of New Song Goes Online

All Time Low Do Cover Version Of Lorde's 'Green Light'

Selena Gomez Covers 80s Track For 'Thirteen Reasons Why'

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Road Trip: Boise, Idaho's Treefort Music Fest

Mastodon - Emperor of Sand

TBT: Ministry - The Last Sucker

Ships Have Sailed - Whispers EP

RockPile Prog Edition: Steve Hillage- Van Der Graaf Generator- Richard Barbieri

On The Record: The Dollyrots - Whiplash Splash

TBT: Down III Over the Under

Les Bohem - Moved to Duarte

In Tribute: Chuck Berry Live In Chicago

Sad Vacation: The Last Days of Sid and Nancy

Emmet Cahill - Emmet Cahill's Ireland

American Dreamer - Restless Nights

Rock Reads: Out of the Basement: From Cheap Trick to DIY Punk in Rockford, Illinois, 1973-2005

Dan Webb - Oedipus The King

Root 66 Week: Corey Ledet and His Zydeco Band - Standing on Faith

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.