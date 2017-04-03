Mark Slaughter Announces New Solo Album 'Halfway There'

The Slaughter frontman will be releasing his sophomore solo album on May 26th in North America and Europe under a new deal with Megadeth bassist David Ellefson's EMP Label Group, preceded by a Japanese release on May 10th.

Ellefson shared the following, "I have been friends with Mark for over 30 years, since he was in Vinnie Vincent Invasion, and there's a lot of shared history. So when we started talking about the idea of putting this record out, yes, it was a great and natural fit. Mark is such a tremendous talent and songwriter, and the scope of that is truly evident on Halfway There. We're extremely proud, and excited, to have been able to partner with him on it, and can't wait for the World to hear it."

Slaughter had this to say about the new effort, "My first solo record (Reflections in a Rear View Mirror) was kinda getting back on the horse, so to speak. I mean doing everything and recording... I'm taking on a lot more tasks as an engineer/producer/ writer on all this… because I'm doing everything. Ultimately at the end of the day, anybody who is a Slaughter fan, will certainly understand that I am a large part of the Slaughter sound and vibe, so obviously if you like that, it's in there. It's just that I take a lot more liberties on the solo side that I probably wouldn't do when it's a group effort.

"The record is basically.. I spend a lot of time writing songs and things just grow out of me.. Ill be woken up in the middle of the night from nowhere and the song's just in my head and I just exorcize the demons and there you have it. I guess what it is is, an artist makes art. And I've really come to the fact that since we haven't made a Slaughter record in so long, it's one of those things that I still have to make the art. That's what I do. That's what I love to do, and that's what I'll continue to do."

Mark produced and co-mixed "Halfway There" with John Cranfield (AFI, Andy Grammer) and the cover art was created by famed horror/album artist "Mister" Sam Shearon (Rob Zombie, Iron Maiden, KISS, Clive Barker).

Mark's namesake band will be supporting Ratt on their upcoming tour of Japan and will be performing at the Tokyo Metal Summit on May 14th which will also feature Ratt, Sebastian Bach, E'nuff Z'nuff, and more.