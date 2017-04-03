Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Megadeth's David Ellefson Announces Hometown Coffee Store Opening
04-03-2017
.
Megadeth

Megadeth cofounder David Ellefson has revealed details for the upcoming hometown opening of his Ellefson Coffee Co. store which will be celebrated with a three day event this coming weekend.

The grand opening for the Jackson, MN store will be taking place on April 7th through 9th and will feature appearances from Ellefson as well as That Metal Show's Don Jamieson who will be the co-host on the second day.

Ellefson had this to say, "As the GRAND OPENING draws nearer, it's amazing to see the excitement build and be able to announce some more killer things we have planned for the Grand Opening and beyond!! We have people traveling from all over the country to join us in this celebration of all things COFFEE and METAL, and we're going to show them all a GREAT time!!"

Live entertainment will be provided by Kik Tracee/Zen From Mars frontman Stephen Shareaux and Bang Tango/ZFM guitarist Drew Fortier who will be playing a number of acoustic sets over the weekend.

Paranormal author and investigator Adrian Lee will also be leading an exploration to Loon Lake Cemetery, which is the local Jackson burial ground that inspired the Megadeth classic "Mary Jane".

