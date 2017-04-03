Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Gear Up For Tour, Release Documentary

The new film was directed by Andrew Dominik (Chopper, The Assassination of Jesse James By The Coward Robert Ford) and explores the making of their 2016 album "Skeleton Tree". It has been released in standard DVD format, as well as in 2D and 3D Blu-Ray versions. It's available here.

The band will be hitting the road for their North American tour on May 26th when the trek kicks off with a sold out show in Brooklyn at Kings Theater and will be concluding on June 29th in Los Angeles at the Greek Theatre.

They will then take a few months off before embarking on their European tour which is scheduled to begin on September 24th in Bournemouth, UK at the Bournemouth International Centre.

2017 TOUR DATES



May

26th Brooklyn, NY USA Kings Theatre (Sold Out)

27th Brooklyn, NY USA Kings Theatre

29th Montreal, Quebec Canada Metropolis (Sold Out

31st Toronto, Ontario Canada Massey Hall (Sold Out)



June

1st Toronto, Ontario Canada Massey Hall (Sold Out)

3rd Detroit, MI USA Masonic Temple Theatre

5th Philadelphia, PA USA Electric Factory

7th Asheville, NC USA Thomas Wolfe Auditorium (Sold Out)

8th Pittsburgh, PA USA The Warhol at Carnegie Music Hall (Sold Out)

10th Boston, MA USA Wang Theatre (Sold Out)

13th New York, NY USA Beacon Theatre (Sold Out)

14th New York, NY USA Beacon Theatre (Sold Out)

16th Chicago, IL USA Auditorium Theatre

18th Denver, CO USA Paramount Theatre (Sold Out)

19th Salt Lake City, UT USA Kingsbury Hall

21st Portland, OR USA Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

22nd Vancouver, BC Canada Queen Elizabeth Theatre (Sold Out)

24th Berkeley, CA USA Greek Theatre

26th San Diego, CA USA Civic Theatre

28th Los Angeles, CA USA The Theatre at Ace Hotel (Sold Out)

29th Los Angeles, CA USA Greek Theatre



September

24th Bournemouth UK Bournemouth International Centre (Sold Out)

25th Manchester UK Arena

27th Glasgow UK The SSE Hydro

28th Nottingham UK Motorpoint Arena

30th London UK The O2 (Sold Out)



October

3rd Paris France Zénith

4th Paris France Zénith

6th Amsterdam Netherlands Ziggo Dome (Sold Out)

7th Frankfurt Germany Jahrhunderthalle (Sold Out)

9th Hamburg Germany Sporthalle

10th Luxembourg Rockhal

12th Düsseldorf Germany Mitsubishi Electric Halle

13th Antwerp Belgium Sportpaleis (Sold Out)

16th Oslo Norway Spektrum

18th Stockholm Sweden Ericsson Globe

20th Copenhagen Denmark Royal Arena (Sold Out)

22nd Berlin Germany Max-Schmeling Halle (Sold Out)

24th Warsaw Poland Torwar

26th Prague Czech Rep. O2 Arena

28th Belgrade Serbia Kombank Arena

30th Ljubljana Slovenia Dvorana Tivoli



November

1st Vienna Austria Stadthalle

2nd Munich Germany Zenith (Sold Out)

4th Padova Italy Kioene Arena

6th Milan Italy Forum

8th Rome Italy PalaLottomatica

12th Zurich Switzerland Hallenstadion

13th Geneva Switzerland Arena

16th Athens Greece Faliro Sports Arena (Tae Kwon Do)

19th Tel Aviv Israel Menorah Arena (Sold Out)

20th Tel Aviv Israel Menorah Arena