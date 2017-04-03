Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Gear Up For Tour, Release Documentary
04-03-2017
.
Nick Cave

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds are preparing to launch North American and European tours as their new DVD and Blu-Ray documentary "One More Time Feeling" has been released.

The new film was directed by Andrew Dominik (Chopper, The Assassination of Jesse James By The Coward Robert Ford) and explores the making of their 2016 album "Skeleton Tree". It has been released in standard DVD format, as well as in 2D and 3D Blu-Ray versions. It's available here.

The band will be hitting the road for their North American tour on May 26th when the trek kicks off with a sold out show in Brooklyn at Kings Theater and will be concluding on June 29th in Los Angeles at the Greek Theatre.

They will then take a few months off before embarking on their European tour which is scheduled to begin on September 24th in Bournemouth, UK at the Bournemouth International Centre.

2017 TOUR DATES

May
26th Brooklyn, NY USA Kings Theatre (Sold Out)
27th Brooklyn, NY USA Kings Theatre
29th Montreal, Quebec Canada Metropolis (Sold Out
31st Toronto, Ontario Canada Massey Hall (Sold Out)

June
1st Toronto, Ontario Canada Massey Hall (Sold Out)
3rd Detroit, MI USA Masonic Temple Theatre
5th Philadelphia, PA USA Electric Factory
7th Asheville, NC USA Thomas Wolfe Auditorium (Sold Out)
8th Pittsburgh, PA USA The Warhol at Carnegie Music Hall (Sold Out)
10th Boston, MA USA Wang Theatre (Sold Out)
13th New York, NY USA Beacon Theatre (Sold Out)
14th New York, NY USA Beacon Theatre (Sold Out)
16th Chicago, IL USA Auditorium Theatre
18th Denver, CO USA Paramount Theatre (Sold Out)
19th Salt Lake City, UT USA Kingsbury Hall
21st Portland, OR USA Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
22nd Vancouver, BC Canada Queen Elizabeth Theatre (Sold Out)
24th Berkeley, CA USA Greek Theatre
26th San Diego, CA USA Civic Theatre
28th Los Angeles, CA USA The Theatre at Ace Hotel (Sold Out)
29th Los Angeles, CA USA Greek Theatre

September
24th Bournemouth UK Bournemouth International Centre (Sold Out)
25th Manchester UK Arena
27th Glasgow UK The SSE Hydro
28th Nottingham UK Motorpoint Arena
30th London UK The O2 (Sold Out)

October
3rd Paris France Zénith
4th Paris France Zénith
6th Amsterdam Netherlands Ziggo Dome (Sold Out)
7th Frankfurt Germany Jahrhunderthalle (Sold Out)
9th Hamburg Germany Sporthalle
10th Luxembourg Rockhal
12th Düsseldorf Germany Mitsubishi Electric Halle
13th Antwerp Belgium Sportpaleis (Sold Out)
16th Oslo Norway Spektrum
18th Stockholm Sweden Ericsson Globe
20th Copenhagen Denmark Royal Arena (Sold Out)
22nd Berlin Germany Max-Schmeling Halle (Sold Out)
24th Warsaw Poland Torwar
26th Prague Czech Rep. O2 Arena
28th Belgrade Serbia Kombank Arena
30th Ljubljana Slovenia Dvorana Tivoli

November
1st Vienna Austria Stadthalle
2nd Munich Germany Zenith (Sold Out)
4th Padova Italy Kioene Arena
6th Milan Italy Forum
8th Rome Italy PalaLottomatica
12th Zurich Switzerland Hallenstadion
13th Geneva Switzerland Arena
16th Athens Greece Faliro Sports Arena (Tae Kwon Do)
19th Tel Aviv Israel Menorah Arena (Sold Out)
20th Tel Aviv Israel Menorah Arena

More Nick Cave News

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Gear Up For Tour, Release Documentary

Nick Cave Music
