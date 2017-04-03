Paul Weller Announces New Album 'A Kind Revolution'

Weller coproduced the album with his longtime collaborator Jan "Stan" Kybert (Oasis, Bjork, Massive Attack) and recorded the 10 track effort at his Black Bard Studio.

"A Kind Revolution" features a number of guest appearances including Boy George, Madeline Bell, PP Arnold, Robert Wyatt and Josh McClory from The Strypes. See the tracklisting below:

A Kind Revolution:

Woo Se Mama

Nova

Long Long Road

She Moves with the Fayre

The Cranes are Back

Hopper

New York

One Tear

Satellite Kid

The Impossible Idea