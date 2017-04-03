Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Raekwon Pays Tribute To Marvin Gaye
04-03-2017
.
Raekwon

Raekwon paid his respects to Motown legend Marvin Gaye on the anniversary of his tragic death (April 1st) and birthday (Apr 2nd) and explained the inspiration for his new tribute track "Marvin".

The song is a collaboration with Cee-Lo and is featured on Raekwon's most recent album "The Wild". He shared this background on the song, "Once I heard the beat, his name kept coming to me ('Marvin' exactly like Cee-Lo's hook). The beat reminded me of him and it transported me back to that time. It was like his life flashed before me and the words just began spilling out organically.

"Marvin's music transcended genres and it can speak to anyone, but it especially speaks to those of us who come from the inner-city; poverty, oppression, the good and the bad. Living in the inner-city, his music helps us reflect. He was real and you could hear it in his voice and in his music. That is where we have parallels, he spoke to a generation and so do I and Wu-Tang. We share creativity and we speak on what we want people to hear; and not focus on trends.

"Marvin saw the climate change and what he saw affected him. He stood up for what he believed in (issues we are still dealing with today) and created conversation and awareness and he had a vision; I resemble those same traits. I wish I could sit down with him and play him this tribute and just smoke a splif and vibe." Stream the song here.

More Raekwon News

