Say Anything and Bayside Cover Each Other Ahead Of Tour

Anything's Max Bemis take on Bayside's "They're Not Horses, They're Unicorns" can be heard here and Bayside's Anthony Raneri version of Say Anything's "Night's Song" is streaming here.

Both tracks have been released for digital purchase and will also be available on a special 7" split vinyl that the bands will be selling on their upcoming U.S. coheadlining tour.

The tour is scheduled to kick off on April 17th in Houston, TX at the White Oak Music Hall and will be concluding on May 27th in Nashville, TN at the Cannery Ballroom.

The trek will feature support from Reggie and the Full Effect from April 17 through May 14th with Hot Rod Circuit taking over from May 16th through May 27th.

Say Anything and Bayside Coheadlining Tour Dates:

04/17 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

04/18 Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live!

04/19 Austin, TX - Emo's

04/21 Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

04/22 San Diego, CA - House of Blues

04/23 Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

04/24 Las Vegas, NV - Vinyl at Hard Rock Hotel

04/25 Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco Theater

04/26 San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

04/28 Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

04/29 Seattle, WA - The Showbox

05/01 Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

05/02 Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

05/04 Omaha, NE - Slowdown

05/05 Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

05/06 Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

05/07 Pontiac, MI - The Crofoot

05/09 Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

05/10 Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

05/12 Worcester, MA - The Palladium

05/13 Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

05/14 Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory

05/16 New York, NY - Playstation Theater

05/17 Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

05/19 Richmond, VA - The National

05/20 Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

05/21 Charleston, SC - Music Farm Charleston

05/23 Jacksonville, FL - Mavericks Live

05/24 Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

05/25 Orlando, FL - Beacham Theater

05/26 Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade - Heaven

05/27 Nashville, TN - Cannery Ballroom