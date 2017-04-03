Superjoint Announce Dates For U.S. Spring Tour

The new Caught Up In The Gears Of Application Tour leg will feature support from Battlecross and Child Bite who were also part of the first leg that took place at the beginning of the year.

The trek is scheduled to get underway on April 21st in San Antonio at the Alamo City Music Hall and will be concluding on May 10th in Denver at the Summit Music Hall.



Caught Up In The Gears Of Application Tour Dates:

4/21 - Alamo City Music Hall - San Antonio, TX

4/22 - Jake's Backroom - Lubbock, TX

4/23 - Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM

4/25 - Marquee Theater - Rempe, AZ

4/27 - Whisky A Go Go - West Hollywood, CA

4/29 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

4/30 - Slim's - San Fransico, CA

5/02 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

5/03 - Hawthorne Theatre - Portland, OR

5/09 - Black Sheep - Colorado Springs, CO

5/10 - Summit Music Hall - Denver, CO