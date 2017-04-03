'The Future Of Real Rock' Greta Van Fleet Stream New Song

The EP was produced by Al Sutton (Kid Rock, Hank Williams Jr.) and Marlon Young (Kid Rock) and is set to be released on April 21st under the band's recently inked deal with Lava/Republic Records.

Lava Records president Jason Flom personally signed the deal with the band and shared his exciting about what they have to offer, "Greta Van Fleet is the future of real Rock & Roll. They've got the chops, the swagger and the songs to make their mark as the band of their generation."

Bassist Sam Kiszka added, "Our dream is for people to just give our a music a listen. We want to give people a positive experience so they give out good energy themselves. If you're having a bad day, listen to some good music and everything gets better. We want to be part of that." Stream the song here.