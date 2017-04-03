The Kooks Stream New Song and Announce Hits Album

The new album will be entitled "The Best Of...So Far" and is set to hit stores on May 19th in both standard and deluxe editions digitally and on CD, as well as a 2LP vinyl version. Fans can stream the new track "Be Who You Are" here and it is also available as an instant track for those that preorder the new collection.

Frontman Luke Pritchard had this to say about the new retrospective, "It's been the greatest pleasure to work, travel, fight, hate and love the best and most talented people I've met in my life. It's the greatest job in the world and we don't intend to stop any time soon."



Standard Tracklisting

1. Naive

2. Always Where I Need To Be

3. Junk Of The Heart (Happy)

4. Bad Habit

5. She Moves In Her Own Way

6. Shine On

7 Seaside

8 Down

9. Sofa Song

10. Is It Me

11. You Don't Love Me

12. Forgive & Forget

13. Ooh La

14. Sway

15. Eddie's Gun

16. Matchbox

17. Be Who You Are - Alternative Intro

18. Broken Vow

19. Naive The Him 2017 Remix) (*Digital only)



Deluxe Bonus CD Tracklisting

1. Eddie's Gun (Original Version)

2. Sofa Song (Demo)

3. Pull Me In

4. California

5. Slave To The Game

6. Constantine's Love (Demo)

7. Naive (Alternate Version)

8. Suburbs (Demo)

9. Lesson Number 3 (Demo)

10. The Saboteur (Demo)

11. Shine On (Demo)

12. Disappear (Demo)

13. Catch That (Demo)

14. Creatures Of Habit

15. Lonely Cat (Demo)

16. Gap (Demo)

17. Always Where I Need To Be (Demo)

18. If Only (Demo)

19. Be Mine (Demo)

20. Bus Song



Vinyl Tracklisting

Side A

1. Naive

2. Always Where I Need To Be

3. Junk Of The Heart (Happy)

4. Bad Habit



Side B

1. She Moves In Her Own Way

2. Shine On

3. Seaside

4. Down

5. Sofa Song



Side C

1. Is It Me

2. You Don't Love Me

3. Forgive & Forget

4. Ooh La



Side D

1. Sway

2. Eddie's Gun

3. Be Who You Are - Alternative Intro

4. Broken Vow