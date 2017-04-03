Young Dolph Streams New Single 'I Pray For My Enemies'

Spitting over a Zaytoven-produced demon of a beat, Young Dolph's flow has never been icier, slicing through his haters with lazy flicks of his katana-sharp rhymes: "They tried to do me like they did Kennedy/ I ain't mad at you, I pray for my enemies."

This new track follows last month's lead single from new album. A song entitled "That's How I Feel" which features a guest appearance from Gucci Mane. Stream "I Pray For My Enemies" here.