AC/DC Singer Lines Up Metallica, Led Zeppelin Stars For TV Series

The new series will be called "Brian Johnson's Life On The Road" and will include six episodes where the AC/DC frontman talks about life on the road with fellow rock stars.

The first episode will premiere on April 28th and will feature The Who's Roger Daltrey. Other episodes will include Metallica's Lars Ulrich, Pink Floyd's Nick Mason, Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant, Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliot and Sting.

Brian Johnson's Life On The Road schedule:

* Episode 1 (April 28th) - Roger Daltrey (The Who)

* Episode 2 (May 5th) - Lars Ulrich (Metallica)

* Episode 3 (May 12th) - Nick Mason (Pink Floyd)

* Episode 4 (May 19th) - Sting (The Police)

* Episode 5 (May 26th) - Joe Elliott (Def Leppard)

* Episode 6 (June 2nd) - Robert Plant (Led Zeppelin)