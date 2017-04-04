Hans Zimmer Announces North American Summer Tour

The new run of dates are scheduled to begin on July 13th in Dallas, TX at the Verizon Theater and will be wrapping up on August 12th in San Diego, CA at the Viejas Arena.

Zimmer had this to say, "Performing a concert series like this is something that I have always wanted to do, and I am thrilled to tour all across the US this summer.

"I am very excited to get some of my very talented friends together and give our audiences an experience unlike any concert they have ever been to before."

Prior to the summer outing, Hans has a packed spring with an appearance at this year's Coachella, a handful of U.S. dates followed by tours of Australia/ New Zealand and Europe.

Hans Zimmer Live On Tour 2017 Summer Leg:

07/13 - Dallas, TX - Verizon Theater

07/14 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Center

07/16 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheatre

07/18 - Atlanta, GA - Verizon Amphitheatre

07/21 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

07/22 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

07/23 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino

07/25 - New York City - Radio City Music Hall

07/26 - New York City - Radio City Music Hall

07/28 - Canadaigua, NY - Constellation Brands PAC

07/29 - Boston, MA - Boch Center

07/30 - Montreal, QUE - Bell Center

08/01 - Toronto, ONT - Air Canada Centre

08/03 - Cincinnati - US Bank Arena

08/04 - Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena ** (on-sale 11:00 am central)

08/06 - Denver, CO - 1STBANK Center

08/09 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theater

08/11 - Los Angeles - Shrine Auditorium

08/12 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena



Spring Dates:

04/14 - Los Angeles - Microsoft Theater

04/19 - San Francisco - The Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

04/21 - Las Vegas - The Park Theater

04/29 - Auckland - Vector Arena

05/02 - Sydney - Qudos Bank Arena

05/04 - Melbourne - Rod Laver Arena

05/06 - Brisbane - Brisbane Entertainment Centre

05/10 - Perth - Perth Arena

05/16 - Helsinki - Hartwall Arena

05/18 - Stockholm - Ericsson Globe

05/20 - Oslo - Forum Copenhagen

05/22 - Copenhagen - Royal Arena

05/24 - Leipzig - Arena Leipzig

05/26 - Gdansk - Ergo Arena

05/28 - Lodz - Atlas Arena

05/30 - Krakow - Tauron Arena

06/01 - Budapest - Papp Laszlo Sports Arena

06/02 - Bratislava - Ondrej Nepela Arena

06/04 - Prague - O2 Arena

06/06 - Vienna - Stadthalle D

06/09 - Frankfurt - Commerzbank-Arena

06/11 - Paris - AccorHotels Arena

06/13 - Dublin - 3Arena

06/15 - London - Wembley Arena

06/16 - London - Wembley Arena

06/17 - Liverpool - Echo Arena

06/18 - Glasgow - Hydro Arena

06/20 - Antwerp - Sportpaleis

06/21 - Amsterdam - Ziggo Dome

06/23 - Vienne - Theatre Antique

06/24 - Nimes - Arenes

06/26 - Zurich - Hallenstadion

06/27 - Zurich - Hallenstadion

06/29 - Milan - Mediolanum Forum