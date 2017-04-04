Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Hans Zimmer Announces North American Summer Tour
04-04-2017
Acclaimed composer Hans Zimmer has announced that he has added a new North American summer leg to his "Live on Tour 2017" concert experience tour.

The new run of dates are scheduled to begin on July 13th in Dallas, TX at the Verizon Theater and will be wrapping up on August 12th in San Diego, CA at the Viejas Arena.

Zimmer had this to say, "Performing a concert series like this is something that I have always wanted to do, and I am thrilled to tour all across the US this summer.

"I am very excited to get some of my very talented friends together and give our audiences an experience unlike any concert they have ever been to before."

Prior to the summer outing, Hans has a packed spring with an appearance at this year's Coachella, a handful of U.S. dates followed by tours of Australia/ New Zealand and Europe.

Hans Zimmer Live On Tour 2017 Summer Leg:
07/13 - Dallas, TX - Verizon Theater
07/14 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Center
07/16 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheatre
07/18 - Atlanta, GA - Verizon Amphitheatre
07/21 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion
07/22 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
07/23 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino
07/25 - New York City - Radio City Music Hall
07/26 - New York City - Radio City Music Hall
07/28 - Canadaigua, NY - Constellation Brands PAC
07/29 - Boston, MA - Boch Center
07/30 - Montreal, QUE - Bell Center
08/01 - Toronto, ONT - Air Canada Centre
08/03 - Cincinnati - US Bank Arena
08/04 - Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena ** (on-sale 11:00 am central)
08/06 - Denver, CO - 1STBANK Center
08/09 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theater
08/11 - Los Angeles - Shrine Auditorium
08/12 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

Spring Dates:
04/14 - Los Angeles - Microsoft Theater
04/19 - San Francisco - The Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
04/21 - Las Vegas - The Park Theater
04/29 - Auckland - Vector Arena
05/02 - Sydney - Qudos Bank Arena
05/04 - Melbourne - Rod Laver Arena
05/06 - Brisbane - Brisbane Entertainment Centre
05/10 - Perth - Perth Arena
05/16 - Helsinki - Hartwall Arena
05/18 - Stockholm - Ericsson Globe
05/20 - Oslo - Forum Copenhagen
05/22 - Copenhagen - Royal Arena
05/24 - Leipzig - Arena Leipzig
05/26 - Gdansk - Ergo Arena
05/28 - Lodz - Atlas Arena
05/30 - Krakow - Tauron Arena
06/01 - Budapest - Papp Laszlo Sports Arena
06/02 - Bratislava - Ondrej Nepela Arena
06/04 - Prague - O2 Arena
06/06 - Vienna - Stadthalle D
06/09 - Frankfurt - Commerzbank-Arena
06/11 - Paris - AccorHotels Arena
06/13 - Dublin - 3Arena
06/15 - London - Wembley Arena
06/16 - London - Wembley Arena
06/17 - Liverpool - Echo Arena
06/18 - Glasgow - Hydro Arena
06/20 - Antwerp - Sportpaleis
06/21 - Amsterdam - Ziggo Dome
06/23 - Vienne - Theatre Antique
06/24 - Nimes - Arenes
06/26 - Zurich - Hallenstadion
06/27 - Zurich - Hallenstadion
06/29 - Milan - Mediolanum Forum

