Joe Bonamassa Announces Massive North American Tour
04-04-2017
Joe Bonamassa

Joe Bonamassa has announced that he will be hitting the road this fall for a massive North American tour that he will be launching to promote his latest album "Blues of Desperation."

The tour is scheduled to kick off with a three night stand at New York City's Beacon Theatre on September 20th, 21st and 23rd and will wrap up on December 9th in Biloxi, MS at the IP Casino.

Bonamassa will be backed on the trek by drummer Anton Fig (David Letterman, Ace Frehley), bassist Michael Rhodes (Faith Hill, Randy Travis), piano/organist Reese Wynans (Stevie Ray Vaughan & Double Trouble), trumpeter Lee Thornburg (Tower Of Power), and saxophonist Paulie Cerra.

Joe Bonamassa North American Tour Dates:
09/20 - New York City, Ny - Beacon Theatre
09/21 - New York City, Ny - Beacon Theatre
09/23 - New York City, Ny - Beacon Theatre
09/25 - Grand Rapids, Mi - Devos Place
09/27 - Thunder Bay, Canada - Thunder Bay Community Auditorium
09/29 - Winnipeg, Canada - Pantages Playhouse Theatre
09/30 - Regina, Canada - Brandt Centre
10/2 - Edmonton, Canada - Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
10/3 - Calgary, Canada - Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
10/5 - Portland, Or - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
10/7 - Boise, Id - Morrison Center
10/8 - Yakima, Wa - Capitol Theatre
10/10 - Spokane, Wa - Inb Performing Arts Center
10/12 - Seattle, Wa - Moore Theatre
10/13 - Seattle, Wa - Moore Theatre
10/14 - Seattle, Wa - Moore Theatre
10/16 - Eugene, Or - Hult Center For The Performing Arts
10/18 - Sacramento, Ca - Memorial Auditorium
10/19 - San Francisco, Ca - Warfield Theatre
10/20 - San Francisco, Ca - Warfield Theatre
10/22 - Las Vegas, Nv - The Colosseum At Ceasar's Palace
10/24 - Riverside, Ca - Fox Performing Arts Center
10/25 - Santa Barbara, Ca - Arlington Theatre
10/26 - Palm Springs, Ca - The Show At Agua Caliente Casino
10/28 - Phoenix, Az - Comerica Theatre
11/14 - Burlington, Vt - Flynn Center For The Performing Arts
11/16 - Ithaca, Ny - State Theatre
11/17 - Springfield, Ma - Symphony Hall
11/18 - Philadelphia, Pa - Kimmel Center For The Performing Arts
11/20 - Montreal, Canada - Bell Centre
11/22 - Hamilton, Canada - Firstontario Concert Hall
11/24 - Detroit, Mi - Fox Theatre
11/25 - Cleveland, Oh - Connor Palace
11/27 - Toledo, Oh - Stranahan Theater
11/28 - Evansville, In - Aiken Theatre
11/30 - Fayetteville, Ar - Walton Arts Centre
12/1 - Springfield, Mo - Juanita K. Hammons Hall
12/2 - Little Rock, Ar - Verizon Arena
12/4 - Chattanooga, Tn - Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium
12/5 - Greenville, Sc - Bon Secours Wellness Arena
12/6 - Columbia, Sc - Township Auditorium
12/8 - Montgomery, Al - Montgomery Performing Arts Centre
12/9 - Biloxi, Ms - IP Casino

More Joe Bonamassa News

