Joe Bonamassa Announces Massive North American Tour

The tour is scheduled to kick off with a three night stand at New York City's Beacon Theatre on September 20th, 21st and 23rd and will wrap up on December 9th in Biloxi, MS at the IP Casino.

Bonamassa will be backed on the trek by drummer Anton Fig (David Letterman, Ace Frehley), bassist Michael Rhodes (Faith Hill, Randy Travis), piano/organist Reese Wynans (Stevie Ray Vaughan & Double Trouble), trumpeter Lee Thornburg (Tower Of Power), and saxophonist Paulie Cerra.

Joe Bonamassa North American Tour Dates:

09/20 - New York City, Ny - Beacon Theatre

09/21 - New York City, Ny - Beacon Theatre

09/23 - New York City, Ny - Beacon Theatre

09/25 - Grand Rapids, Mi - Devos Place

09/27 - Thunder Bay, Canada - Thunder Bay Community Auditorium

09/29 - Winnipeg, Canada - Pantages Playhouse Theatre

09/30 - Regina, Canada - Brandt Centre

10/2 - Edmonton, Canada - Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

10/3 - Calgary, Canada - Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

10/5 - Portland, Or - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

10/7 - Boise, Id - Morrison Center

10/8 - Yakima, Wa - Capitol Theatre

10/10 - Spokane, Wa - Inb Performing Arts Center

10/12 - Seattle, Wa - Moore Theatre

10/13 - Seattle, Wa - Moore Theatre

10/14 - Seattle, Wa - Moore Theatre

10/16 - Eugene, Or - Hult Center For The Performing Arts

10/18 - Sacramento, Ca - Memorial Auditorium

10/19 - San Francisco, Ca - Warfield Theatre

10/20 - San Francisco, Ca - Warfield Theatre

10/22 - Las Vegas, Nv - The Colosseum At Ceasar's Palace

10/24 - Riverside, Ca - Fox Performing Arts Center

10/25 - Santa Barbara, Ca - Arlington Theatre

10/26 - Palm Springs, Ca - The Show At Agua Caliente Casino

10/28 - Phoenix, Az - Comerica Theatre

11/14 - Burlington, Vt - Flynn Center For The Performing Arts

11/16 - Ithaca, Ny - State Theatre

11/17 - Springfield, Ma - Symphony Hall

11/18 - Philadelphia, Pa - Kimmel Center For The Performing Arts

11/20 - Montreal, Canada - Bell Centre

11/22 - Hamilton, Canada - Firstontario Concert Hall

11/24 - Detroit, Mi - Fox Theatre

11/25 - Cleveland, Oh - Connor Palace

11/27 - Toledo, Oh - Stranahan Theater

11/28 - Evansville, In - Aiken Theatre

11/30 - Fayetteville, Ar - Walton Arts Centre

12/1 - Springfield, Mo - Juanita K. Hammons Hall

12/2 - Little Rock, Ar - Verizon Arena

12/4 - Chattanooga, Tn - Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium

12/5 - Greenville, Sc - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

12/6 - Columbia, Sc - Township Auditorium

12/8 - Montgomery, Al - Montgomery Performing Arts Centre

12/9 - Biloxi, Ms - IP Casino