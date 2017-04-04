Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Kik Tracee Releasing Rarities Collection This Summer
04-04-2017
.
Kik Tracee

Kik Tracee have announced that they will be releasing a new compilation featuring b-sides, demos, and rarities, entitled "Big Western Sky" on July 17th.

Frontman Stephen Shareaux explained the reasoning behind the release from the defunct band, "After all these years. Why a Kik Tracee release now? The timing just felt right.

"We've been sitting on these songs for what, 25 years now? Kinda pulled them out recently, and listened to the stuff, and thought.. You know.. Let's package this stuff and put it out there for the diehard fans to relive the glory days, if you will. Or just get their Kik Tracee on, man."

He also explained how the collection came about, "Myself I have been working with Drew Fortier on Zen from Mars, or ZFM, and we had been working with Thom Hazaert from EMP.. THC and EMP had been involved in the ZFM release, and in doing that, Thom said, 'hey man.. do you guys have any Kik Tracee stuff? Leftover B-Sides, demos, curiosities..' And I was like well yeah, we have tons of stuff.. Demos, B-Sides. Live shows. Etc.. And he was like, 'Dude, let's put it out.' And that's pretty much how this whole thing came about. So thank Thom Hazaert. Or blame him. Whatever."

Shareaux is kicking off a short run of acoustic dates tomorrow (April 5th) in Chicago and has announced additional dates in Green Bay, Jackson (MN) and Minneapolis.

Stephen Shareaux Acoustic Dates:
4/5 Live Wire - Chicago, IL
4/6 Rock N Roll Land - Green Bay, WI
4/7-4/9 Ellefson Coffee Co - Jackson, MN
4/10 Aster Cafe - Minneapolis, MN

advertisement

Kik Tracee Music, DVDs, Books and more

Kik Tracee T-shirts and Posters

More Kik Tracee News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Kik Tracee Releasing Rarities Collection This Summer


More Stories for Kik Tracee

Kik Tracee Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
AC/DC Singer Lines Up Metallica, Led Zeppelin Stars For TV Series- Tool Add Even More Dates To North American Tour- Switchfoot and Lifehouse Teaming For Summer Tour- more

Unreleased Eddie Van Halen Track Goes Online- Steve Perry To Attend Journey's Rock Hall Induction- Icarus Line's Alvin DeGuzman Battling Advanced Cancer- Black Star Riders- more

Lemmy's Long Awaited Solo Album Close To Release- Eric Clapton Spotted In Wheelchair At Airport- A Perfect Circle Releasing First New Album In Over A Decade- more

Page Too:
Thomas Rhett and Maren Morris Stream New Song 'Craving You'- Jason Aldean Working On His Next Album- Miranda Lambert Makes County Music History- more

Bleachers Stream New Song Featuring Lorde- Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Sings In New Clip For Chicago Cubs- Def Leppard Celebrate Adrenalize's 25th Anniversary- Depeche Mode- more

Lady Antebellum Reveal Details For New Album 'Heart Break'- Ed Sheeran's Candlelight Performance Of New Song Goes Online- All Time Low Cover Lorde Song- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
AC/DC Singer Lines Up Metallica, Led Zeppelin Stars For TV Series

Tool Add Even More Dates To North American Tour

Switchfoot and Lifehouse Teaming For Summer Tour

Yes Announce Special Live Broadcast Ahead Of Rock Hall Induction

Brian May and Kerry Ellis Release 'Roll With You' Video

Simple Plan Add Summer Leg To No Pads Tour

At The Drive In Release 'Hostage Stamps' Video

Gaslight Anthem, I Am The Avalanche Offshoot Announce Release

Joe Bonamassa Announces Massive North American Tour

Dreamcar Release 'Kill For Candy' Video, Announce TV Performances

Mew Release 'Twist Quest' Music Video

Lamb Of God Announce Summer Headline Dates

Mitch Ryder Excited About Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame Induction

Young The Giant and Cold War Kids Add Dates To Summer Tour

Dream Evil Release Video For Their New Namesake Song

Kik Tracee Releasing Rarities Collection This Summer

• more

Page Too News Stories
Thomas Rhett and Maren Morris Stream New Song 'Craving You'

Jason Aldean Working On His Next Album

Miranda Lambert Makes County Music History

RaeLynn Debuts At No. 1 On Country Album Chart

Hans Zimmer Announces North American Summer Tour

Brother Ali Release 'Own Light' Music Video

Paul Childers Releases 'Music Pulls You Through' Video

Swans Stream Track From 'The Great Annihilator' Reissue

Fyohna Release 'Ghost Heart' Music Video

Roy Clark Museum Exhibit Opening This Week

Janine Releases 'Don't Love Me' Single and Video

Singled Out: Jonezen's Way Up

Bleachers Stream New Song Featuring Lorde

Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Sings In New Clip For Chicago Cubs

Def Leppard Celebrate Adrenalize's 25th Anniversary

Depeche Mode Top The Charts Across The Globe

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Beauty In The Breakdown - NEON

Road Trip: Boise, Idaho's Treefort Music Fest

Mastodon - Emperor of Sand

TBT: Ministry - The Last Sucker

Ships Have Sailed - Whispers EP

RockPile Prog Edition: Steve Hillage- Van Der Graaf Generator- Richard Barbieri

On The Record: The Dollyrots - Whiplash Splash

TBT: Down III Over the Under

Les Bohem - Moved to Duarte

In Tribute: Chuck Berry Live In Chicago

Sad Vacation: The Last Days of Sid and Nancy

Emmet Cahill - Emmet Cahill's Ireland

American Dreamer - Restless Nights

Rock Reads: Out of the Basement: From Cheap Trick to DIY Punk in Rockford, Illinois, 1973-2005

Dan Webb - Oedipus The King

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.