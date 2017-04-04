Kik Tracee Releasing Rarities Collection This Summer

Frontman Stephen Shareaux explained the reasoning behind the release from the defunct band, "After all these years. Why a Kik Tracee release now? The timing just felt right.

"We've been sitting on these songs for what, 25 years now? Kinda pulled them out recently, and listened to the stuff, and thought.. You know.. Let's package this stuff and put it out there for the diehard fans to relive the glory days, if you will. Or just get their Kik Tracee on, man."

He also explained how the collection came about, "Myself I have been working with Drew Fortier on Zen from Mars, or ZFM, and we had been working with Thom Hazaert from EMP.. THC and EMP had been involved in the ZFM release, and in doing that, Thom said, 'hey man.. do you guys have any Kik Tracee stuff? Leftover B-Sides, demos, curiosities..' And I was like well yeah, we have tons of stuff.. Demos, B-Sides. Live shows. Etc.. And he was like, 'Dude, let's put it out.' And that's pretty much how this whole thing came about. So thank Thom Hazaert. Or blame him. Whatever."

Shareaux is kicking off a short run of acoustic dates tomorrow (April 5th) in Chicago and has announced additional dates in Green Bay, Jackson (MN) and Minneapolis.

Stephen Shareaux Acoustic Dates:

4/5 Live Wire - Chicago, IL

4/6 Rock N Roll Land - Green Bay, WI

4/7-4/9 Ellefson Coffee Co - Jackson, MN

4/10 Aster Cafe - Minneapolis, MN