Killcode Release Kinkin And Screamin' Video
Killcode have released a brand new music video for their track "Kickin' and Screamin'". The song comes from the group's latest studio album "The Answer". The band had this to say about the track, "Kickin' & Screamin' is a real deal, classic, straight ahead Rock&Roll song. It's the type of rock that we grew up on that makes you want to drive a little faster, scream a little louder and party a little harder with your fists in the air". The new video was directed by David Swajeski and produced by Maryanne Grisz features footage from their Spread The :::CODE::: tour. Watch the new clip here.
