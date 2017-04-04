Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

RaeLynn Debuts At No. 1 On Country Album Chart
04-04-2017
.
RaeLynn

RaeLynn has a lot to celebrate as her debut album "Wildhorse" has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Country chart and entered the overall album sales chart in the top 10.

The former contestant on The Voice shared her excitement about the big debut, "This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for me. Having a single that's in the Top 30 and a #1 debut record is a dream come true. I feel overwhelmingly grateful and honored to be included in the company of the handful of other women who have debuted at #1 with their first record.

"The fans who I've met over the past five years really showed up for this record. So I share this #1 with all of them and my team and country radio. It's for all of us. Real music that connects is always gonna win!"

The rising country music star will be launching her very first headlining trek dubbed the RaVe TOUR, on April 20th in Columbus, OH at The Bluestone.

Raelynn's the RaVe TOUR Dates:
April 20 - Columbus, OH @ The Bluestone
April 21 - Ft. Wayne, IN @ The Rusty Spur
May 11 - Chicago, IL @ Joe's Chicago
May 12 - Des Moines, IA @ Wooly's
May 13 - Minneapolis, MN @ Cabooze
May 19 - Lansing, MI @ The Loft
May 20 - Indianapolis, IN @ 8 Seconds Saloon
May 24 - Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge

