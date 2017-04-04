Roy Clark Museum Exhibit Opening This Week

The exhibit will be entitled "America's Super Picker - Roy Clark" and is scheduled to run at the facility until the end of March of next year. Clark shared his excitement, "The banjo is about as Americana as you can get. It's such an honor to have an exhibition highlighting my career in the American Banjo Museum."



We were sent these details about opening's festivities: "On Thursday, April 6, beginning at 5:00pm Clark will participate in a brief press conference, followed by a VIP Meet and Greets with American Banjo Museum Board members and special guests. In addition, a ceremonial opening with brief speeches by American Banjo Museum officers and comments from Clark will take place immediately following the press conference. The night will also include entertainment from another ABM Hall of Fame member, Tim Allan." More details here.