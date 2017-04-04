|
Singled Out: Jesters Of Destiny's Fire in the Six Foot Hole
.
Jesters Of Destiny are releasing their long awaited new album "The Sorrows That Refuse To Drown" this week (April 7th). To celebrate we asked Ray Violet to tell us about the song "Fire in the Six Foot Hole". Here is the story: "Fire in the Six Foot Hole" had beginnings at the end of "Diggin that Grave. "There was always the fascination with choice. You either dig the grave that you end up in through life or turn your head away from what you become in death. It should be fun building a life that culminates with death. Why shy away. The fire and Brimstone mythos where religion is the overseeing controller of what happens in that transition is not the most important thing. There is a Joke behind all this. The fun that life should take to the end must be encouraged. I was listening to the Coal miner's lament of Fire in the Hole and it connected with the Devil end of the shovel. Hazel Dickens had a song that showed the ominous charge of the coal fires. I loved the phrase and immediately equated it to Mister Up and Mister Down (Not her reference) and could see at the end of life's tunnel that there was a choice to make. It happens long before this precipice. It just seems so damn funny to have such a limited choice that the idea turned into the grove. This is Big Fun. Just ask the Side Show Barker!! Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!
