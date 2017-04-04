Swans Stream Track From 'The Great Annihilator' Reissue

The new reissue is set to be released on May 5th and the track can be streamed here. We were sent the following details about the new release:The Great Annihilator, originally released in 1995, will be re-released on double vinyl - the album's first release on vinyl for decades - and as a 2CD set. Both the vinyl (in the form of a download code) and CD will feature Drainland, Michael Gira's debut solo album recorded at the same time as The Great Annihilator.



The album was entirely remastered by Doug Henderson, but only after Bill Rieflin ("honorary Swan forever") recently tracked down DATs and cassettes containing unmastered mixes from the sessions. Michael Gira describes the discovery as "a revelation of great sonic effect". Talking about the recording, Gira said "I lived in a tent in a mosquito infested studio right next to Cabrini Green in Chicago for what (?) something like 3 months, rarely leaving. Band members and Jarboe and Bill Rieflin etc came and went, and somehow we crafted this thing into what it became."

Swans' exhaustive European tour continues in May and sees the band return to the UK for series of dates, ending with their final London performance in the band's current incarnation, at the Roundhouse with very special guest Thurston Moore on May 27, and in Manchester the following evening headlining Transformer festival on a bill that includes The Fall, Royal Trux's first UK show in over 15 years, This Is Not This Heat, Sex Swing, Little Annie and Loop.

Swans European Tour Dates - 2017

16 May - TR Istanbul, Zorlu Performing Arts Center

18 May - UK Glasgow, Oran Mor*

19 May - UK Aberdeen, The Lemon Tree*

20 May - UK Leeds, Stylus - Leeds University Union*

21 May - UK Sheffield - The Plug*

24 May - UK Birmingham - The Asylum*

25 May - BE, Zottegam, Drunk Festival

26 May - UK Bristol - Trinity Community Arts*

27 May - UK London, Roundhouse* - http://bit.ly/2enJyG1

28 May - UK Manchester, Victoria Warehouse* - http://bit.ly/2dSv18R

30 May - RU St Petersburg - Kosmonavt*

1 June - RU Moscow - Red Club*

2 June - ES Barcelona - Primavera Sound Festival

5 June - FR Biarritz, Atabal*

6 June - FR AngoulÃªme, La Nef*

7 June - FR Rouen, Le 106*

9 June - PT Porto - NOS Primavera Sound Festival

2nd Aug - IT Milan, Magnolia Club Outside Summer stage

18 Aug - US Las Vegas, Psycho Festival

20 Aug - US Las Vegas, Psycho Festival



*with Little Annie