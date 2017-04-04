Switchfoot and Lifehouse Teaming For Summer Tour

The tour is set to begin on July 23rd at the Fillmore Auditorium in Denver, Co and will be running until September 10th where it will be finishing up in San Francisco, CA at The Masonic.

Switchfoot frontman Jon Foreman shared his exciting about the upcoming dates, "We are amped to announce that we are going on tour with Lifehouse for the first time ever. We're calling it the Looking for Summer Tour and we can't wait to sing these songs with you."

Looking For Summer Tour Dates:

07/23 Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium

07/25 Cedar Rapids, IA McGrath Amphitheater

07/26 Columbus, OH Express Live

07/29 Huber Heights, OH Rose Music Center at The Heights

07/30 Rochester Hills, MI Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

08/02 Toronto, ON Rebel (formerly known as Sound Academy)

08/04 Hampton Beach, NH Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

08/05 Portland, ME Maine State Pier

08/06 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore

08/09 Boston, MA House of Blues - Boston

08/10 Asbury Park, NJ Stone Pony Summer Stage

08/12 Brooklyn, NY Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk

08/13 Vienna, VA Wolf Trap

08/15 Baltimore, MD Pier 6 Pavilion

08/16 Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre

08/18 Nashville, TN Carl Black Chevy Woods Amphitheater at Fontanel

08/19 Williamsburg, VA Busch Gardens Williamsburg

08/22 Greensboro, NC White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum Complex

08/25 Miami, FL Bayfront Park Amphitheater

08/26 Orlando, FL Orlando Amphitheater

08/27 Jacksonville, FL Daily's Place

08/29 Highland Park, IL Ravinia Festival

08/30 Indianapolis, IN Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

09/01 DuQuoin, IL DuQuoin State Fair

09/03 Springfield, MO Gillioz Theater

09/04 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory

09/05 Houston, TX House of Blues - Houston

09/08 Las Vegas, NV Mandalay Bay Beach

09/09 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre

09/10 San Francisco, CA The Masonic