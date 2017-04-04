Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Tool Add Even More Dates To North American Tour
04-04-2017
.
Tool

Tool continue to share big news with fans. This time they revealed that they have once again expanded their upcoming North American tour with the announcement that have added several new dates to the summer trek.

The acclaimed band will now be playing concerts in Nampa, ID at the Idaho Center on June 18th, San Jose, CA at the SAP Center on June 21st and Sacramento, CA at the Golden 1 Center on June 23rd.

The tour is scheduled to kick off on May 24th in Fairfax, VA at the Eaglebank Arena and at this time it is scheduled to wrap up with the newly announced Sacramento date.

In addition to the headline dates, the band will also making appearances at the Governors Ball Music Festival (in New York on June 4th) and Boston Calling (May 28th).

Tool North American Tour Dates:
5/24 - Fairfax, VA - Eaglebank Arena
5/27 - Bangor, ME - Darling's Waterfront Pavilion
5/28 - Boston, MA - Boston Calling
5/30 - Rochester, NY - Blue Cross Arena
5/31 - Hamilton, ON - First Ontario Centre
6/02 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
6/04 - New York, NY - Governors Ball Music Festival
6/05 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center
6/07 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
6/08 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena
6/9 St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
6/12 Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome
6/13 Edmongon, AB - Rogers Place
6/15 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
6/17 George, WA - The Gorge Amphitheater
6/18 Nampa, ID - Idaho Center
6/21 San Jose, CA - SAP Center
6/23 Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

