Young The Giant and Cold War Kids Add Dates To Summer Tour

The trek is scheduled to get underway on August 2nd in Louisville, KY at The Louisville Palace and will be concluding on September 30th in Houston, TX at the White Oak Music Hall.

That final stop is just one of the new shows added to the outing which now includes the additional dates in Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio, Tennessee, Illinois, Florida and Texas.

Home Of The Strange Tour Dates:

08/2 Louisville, KY The Louisville Palace

08/3 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hall

08/5 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre

08/8 Papillion, NE Sumtur Amphitheatre

08/11 Seattle, WA WaMu Theater @ CenturyLink Field

08/12 Vancouver, BC SeaWheeze Sunset Festival

08/15 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

08/17 Albuquerque, NM Villa Hispana @ EXPO New Mexico

08/18 Las Vegas, NV The Pearl

08/19 Reno, NV Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort

08/20 Eugene, OR Cuthbert Amphitheatre

08/24 San Diego, CA CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

08/25 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl

08/26 Irvine, CA - TBA

09/7 Cincinnati, OH PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

09/8 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater

09/9 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

09/10 Columbus, OH Express Live!

09/13 New York, NY City Parks Foundation's SummerStage in Central Park

09/14 Boston, MA Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

09/15 Philadelphia, PA Festival Pier at Penn's Landing

09/16 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion

09/19 Charlottesville, VA Sprint Pavilion

09/21 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live

09/22 Jacksonville, FL Daily's Place

09/23 Miami, FL Bayfront Park Amphitheater

09/26 Birmingham, AL BJCC Concert Hall

09/28 Oklahoma City, OK The Criterion

09/29 Dallas, TX The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory

09/30 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall