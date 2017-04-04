Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Young The Giant and Cold War Kids Add Dates To Summer Tour
04-04-2017
.
Young The Giant

Young The Giant have announced that they have added new dates to their Home Of The Strange Tour of North America this summer which will feature support from Cold War Kids.

The trek is scheduled to get underway on August 2nd in Louisville, KY at The Louisville Palace and will be concluding on September 30th in Houston, TX at the White Oak Music Hall.

That final stop is just one of the new shows added to the outing which now includes the additional dates in Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio, Tennessee, Illinois, Florida and Texas.

Home Of The Strange Tour Dates:
08/2 Louisville, KY The Louisville Palace
08/3 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hall
08/5 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre
08/8 Papillion, NE Sumtur Amphitheatre
08/11 Seattle, WA WaMu Theater @ CenturyLink Field
08/12 Vancouver, BC SeaWheeze Sunset Festival
08/15 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre
08/17 Albuquerque, NM Villa Hispana @ EXPO New Mexico
08/18 Las Vegas, NV The Pearl
08/19 Reno, NV Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort
08/20 Eugene, OR Cuthbert Amphitheatre
08/24 San Diego, CA CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
08/25 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl
08/26 Irvine, CA - TBA
09/7 Cincinnati, OH PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center
09/8 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater
09/9 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
09/10 Columbus, OH Express Live!
09/13 New York, NY City Parks Foundation's SummerStage in Central Park
09/14 Boston, MA Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
09/15 Philadelphia, PA Festival Pier at Penn's Landing
09/16 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion
09/19 Charlottesville, VA Sprint Pavilion
09/21 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live
09/22 Jacksonville, FL Daily's Place
09/23 Miami, FL Bayfront Park Amphitheater
09/26 Birmingham, AL BJCC Concert Hall
09/28 Oklahoma City, OK The Criterion
09/29 Dallas, TX The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory
09/30 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall

