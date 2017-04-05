Beatles Release Preview Videos For Sgt Pepper 50th Anniversary Reissue

The legendary band has issued three promo video clips promoting the May 26 release; two are teasers, while a third details the contents of a 6-disc Super Deluxe Edition.

Alongside 2CD, 2LP, single disc and digital packages, the Super Deluxe Edition delivers a brand new mix by Giles Martin and Sam Okell from the original master tapes, a mono mix with six extra tracks that include a "lost" version of "Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds", two discs featuring 100 minutes of outtakes - many previously unheard and unreleased, 5.1 surround sound and hi-res stereo mixes and DVD and Blu-ray versions of a documentary on the making of the album.

The reissues also include new stereo mixes of "Strawberry Fields Forever" and "Penny Lane," two singles recorded during the Sgt. Pepper's sessions that were scheduled to be on the final album but issued a few months in advance due to record company pressure. Watch the videos here.