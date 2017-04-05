Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Bee Gees Announce Timeless Collection, Night Fever Anniversary Reissue
04-05-2017
.
Bee Gees

Bee Gees fans will have a lot to celebrate this spring when a new Barry Gibb curated compilation and special double LP 40th anniversary reissue of the blockbuster "Saturday Night Fever" soundtrack are released.

The new retrospective will hit stores on April 21st and be entitled "Timeless: The All-Time Greatest Hits". It will feature 21 of the group's songs in chronological order and can be preordered here.

That same day a new double LP 180g vinyl reissue of the 15 million selling "Saturday Night Fever" soundtrack will also hit stores (preorder here). The CD will be followed by a Director's Cut edition of the film, which will be released on Blu-ray on May 12th.

Barry Gibb had this to say about the new hits CD, "There is a spirituality about this album and these songs always meant the most to us. So, it is extraordinary that it came together in such a natural way.

"I chose the songs with the intention of having a chronological order to the whole album, and although there are many other songs, these songs I feel are the songs that Maurice, Robin, and I would be most proud of. These songs represent the path of our lives, moments in time. Moments that will never be forgotten."

Timeless Tracklist:
"Spicks and Specks" (1966)
"New York Mining Disaster 1941" (1967)
"To Love Somebody" (1967)
"Massachusetts" (1967)
"Words" (1968)
"I've Gotta Get a Message to You" (1968)
"I Started a Joke" (1968)
"Lonely Days" (1970)
"How Can You Mend a Broken Heart" (1971)
"Jive Talkin'" (1975)
"Nights on Broadway" (1975)
"Fanny (Be Tender with My Love)" (1975)
"You Should Be Dancing" (1976)
"How Deep Is Your Love" (1977)
"Stayin' Alive" (1977)
"Night Fever" (1977)
"More Than a Woman" (1977)
"Too Much Heaven" (1978)
"Tragedy" (1979)
"Love You Inside Out" (1979)
"You Win Again" (1987)

