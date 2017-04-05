|
Bee Gees Announce Timeless Collection, Night Fever Anniversary Reissue
.
Bee Gees fans will have a lot to celebrate this spring when a new Barry Gibb curated compilation and special double LP 40th anniversary reissue of the blockbuster "Saturday Night Fever" soundtrack are released. The new retrospective will hit stores on April 21st and be entitled "Timeless: The All-Time Greatest Hits". It will feature 21 of the group's songs in chronological order and can be preordered here. That same day a new double LP 180g vinyl reissue of the 15 million selling "Saturday Night Fever" soundtrack will also hit stores (preorder here). The CD will be followed by a Director's Cut edition of the film, which will be released on Blu-ray on May 12th. Barry Gibb had this to say about the new hits CD, "There is a spirituality about this album and these songs always meant the most to us. So, it is extraordinary that it came together in such a natural way. "I chose the songs with the intention of having a chronological order to the whole album, and although there are many other songs, these songs I feel are the songs that Maurice, Robin, and I would be most proud of. These songs represent the path of our lives, moments in time. Moments that will never be forgotten." Timeless Tracklist:
The new retrospective will hit stores on April 21st and be entitled "Timeless: The All-Time Greatest Hits". It will feature 21 of the group's songs in chronological order and can be preordered here.
That same day a new double LP 180g vinyl reissue of the 15 million selling "Saturday Night Fever" soundtrack will also hit stores (preorder here). The CD will be followed by a Director's Cut edition of the film, which will be released on Blu-ray on May 12th.
Barry Gibb had this to say about the new hits CD, "There is a spirituality about this album and these songs always meant the most to us. So, it is extraordinary that it came together in such a natural way.
"I chose the songs with the intention of having a chronological order to the whole album, and although there are many other songs, these songs I feel are the songs that Maurice, Robin, and I would be most proud of. These songs represent the path of our lives, moments in time. Moments that will never be forgotten."
Timeless Tracklist:
• Classic Yes Reunion Speculation Addressed By Steve Howe
• Ghost's Papa Emeritus Sued By Former Members
• Metallica and The Who Lead Music Festival Lineup
• Foreigner Celebrating Anniversary With 40 Track Release
• Beatles Release Preview Videos For Sgt Pepper 50th Anniversary Reissue
• Lamb Of God Plan Long Break Following Summer Tour
• Supergroup Art Of Anarchy Unplugged Videos Go Online
• X Announce Summer Leg Of 40th Anniversary Tour
• Violent Femmes and Echo & The Bunnymen Plot Summer Tour
• Can Stream Rare Song From Upcoming Compilation
• Max Cavalera To Play Full Nailbomb Album On Upcoming Tour
• Thank You, Friends Big Star's Third Live DVD and Album Announced
• Falling In Reverse Release 'Coming Home' Video
• Radiohead And Others Coachella Sets To Stream Live Online
• Eddie Vedder, Ryan Adams Lead Pilgrimage Festival Lineup
• Air Announce Their First American Tour Since 2010
• Mastodon Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live
• Halsey Releases 'Now Or Never' Video
• Foster The People Announce Summer Tour Dates
• Bee Gees Announce Timeless Collection, Night Fever Anniversary Reissue
• Lorde's 'Green Light' Featured In HBO Teaser Trailer
• Kyle Tops Billboard Chart With iSpy Featuring Lil Yachy
• Noah Kahan Releases 'Hold It Down' Video
• Singled Out: Tara Macri's Home
• Thomas Rhett and Maren Morris Stream New Song 'Craving You'
• Jason Aldean Working On His Next Album
• Miranda Lambert Makes County Music History
• RaeLynn Debuts At No. 1 On Country Album Chart
• Hans Zimmer Announces North American Summer Tour
• Brother Ali Release 'Own Light' Music Video
• Electric Ray and the Shockers - California Torpedo
• Beauty In The Breakdown - NEON
• Road Trip: Boise, Idaho's Treefort Music Fest
• TBT: Ministry - The Last Sucker
• Ships Have Sailed - Whispers EP
• RockPile Prog Edition: Steve Hillage- Van Der Graaf Generator- Richard Barbieri
• On The Record: The Dollyrots - Whiplash Splash
• TBT: Down III Over the Under
• In Tribute: Chuck Berry Live In Chicago
• Sad Vacation: The Last Days of Sid and Nancy
• Emmet Cahill - Emmet Cahill's Ireland
• American Dreamer - Restless Nights
• Rock Reads: Out of the Basement: From Cheap Trick to DIY Punk in Rockford, Illinois, 1973-2005
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.