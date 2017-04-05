Can Stream Rare Song From Upcoming Compilation

The new collection is set to be released on June 16th in various formats including standard CD, digitally (download and streaming) as well as a special 3LP vinyl edition.

The preview track "Turtles Have Short Legs" can be streamed here. The rare track was released as the band's third single in 1971 but was never issued on a studio album.

In other Can related news, founding member Irmin Schmidt will lead a special event this Saturday, April 8th, at the Barbican in London where he will be conducting the London Symphony Orchestra. Read more details here.