Classic Yes Reunion Speculation Addressed By Steve Howe
04-05-2017
.
Yes

As Yes prepare for their long-over due induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, guitarist Steve Howe addressed the speculation that it may lead to a reunion that would include classic members Jon Anderson, Rick Wakeman as well as Trevor Rabin, with current members Howe, Geoff Downes, Alan White and Billy Sherwood.

Howe did a Q&A session with fans and one of the questions asked was about a reunion featuring those members and he didn't seem optimistic about the possibilities.

Rich Paskash asked Howe, "Is there any chance YES can reunite for another reunion tour? I am a huge fan of YES and will always be. To see you, Jon, Rick, Trevor, Geoff, Alan and Billy together would be most wonderful for all your YES fans around the world. I'm sure Chris would agree in spirit! Steve, please consider, ok?"

The guitarist responded, "This topic has gone round the houses a little bit. Before we can take on board ideas, there has to be a good line of communication. And as far as I understand ARW [the band featuring Anderson, Rabin and Wakeman] aren't really interested in doing this and we're most probably not really interested in doing this either.

"Now that sounds like a big shut down, but in another way, one's gotta understand that things aren't always what they appear. Reinventing the 'Union Tour' is not really a concept that anyone from either of the lineups of YES or ARW have endorsed.

"So basically, I would say, it's not foreseeable. I think there's ways that we can celebrate YES's 50th year and most probably they want to as well. I think the complexity is unmeasurable by the fans. Those things aren't easy. It's not any one person that's particularly making it difficult, but people can make it difficult and then it's gotta be done in the right spirit. I'd say don't hold your breath." See the full Q&A here.

