Eddie Vedder, Ryan Adams Lead Pilgrimage Festival Lineup

The music event will also feature performances from The Avett Brothers, Gary Clark Jr., Mavis Staples, Walk The Moon, Fitz and the Tantrums, Better Than Ezra, Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives and more.

The Pearl Jam singer has also announced that he will be headlining the Ohana Dana Point festival in the So. Cal beach city in September and will head to Europe this summer for a solo tour. See the Pilgrimage Festival announcement video here.