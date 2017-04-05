Exhumed Begin Recording New Album Death Revenge

Matt Harvey had this to say, "We entered the studio April 1st with our buddy Jarrett Pritchard (Gruesome, Goatwhore) to start the process and no, this is not an elaborate April Fool's joke... All Guts, No Glory was more of a straight-up speeding attack, Necrocracy had a bit more focus on groove and incorporating some mid-paced stuff in there, and this one is gonna be a lot darker.

"It's a concept album, which is a first for us, so expect some new twists on our tried-and-true formula: one part late '80s death metal, half a cup of German/Canadian/Bay Area thrash, a dash of grindcore, crossover, and crust, and the occasional, well-concealed, Hall And Oates rip-off."



The band has announced that they will be heading across the pond later this spring for a number of European dates following their performances at the Modified Ghost Festival II and the Maryland Deathfest next month.

Exhumed Tour Dates:

5/25/2017 Modified Ghost Festival II - Vancouver, BC

5/27/2017 Maryland Deathfest - Baltimore, MD

6/09/2017 Grenswerk - Venlo, NL

6/11/2017 Underworld - London, UK

6/12/2017 MOD - St. Petersburg, RU

6/13/2017 Volta - Moscow, RU

6/14/2017 Goldgrube - Kassel, DE

6/15/2017 Magasin4 - Brussels, BL

6/16/2017 Hellfest 2017 - Clisson, FR

6/17/2017 Metropool - Hengelo, NL

6/18/2017 Paard - The Hauge, NL