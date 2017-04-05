Falling In Reverse Release 'Coming Home' Video

Frontman Ronnie Radke, who plays a lonely spaceman in the new video, had this to say, "This video is an analogy of the dichotomies between my personal life and my public life - a lonely traveler content on fulfilling the dreams he set out on, but missing out on everything he has at home. A bittersweet duality."

The band have also announced that they will be performing at a handful of upcoming music festivals including Carolina Rebellion, Rock USA, Chicago Open Air Festival and the Rise Above Fest. Watch the new video here.