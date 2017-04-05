Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Foreigner Celebrating Anniversary With 40 Track Release
04-05-2017
.
Foreigner

(hennemusic) Foreigner have announced that they will mark their 40th anniversary this year with the May 19 release of a new 40 track greatest hits collection that also features two new songs

The 2-disc "40" delivers 40 hits from nine albums over 40 years, from their self-titled 1977 debut to today. The first disc covers Foreigner's first five albums: "Foreigner" (1977), "Double Vision" (1978), "Head Games" (1979), "4" (1981) and "Agent Provocateur" (1984). The 21 tracks include some the group's biggest hits - "Urgent" and "Feels Like The First Time" - as well as deeper cuts like "Luanne" and "Women."

The second disc features songs from "Inside Information" (1987), "Unusual Heat" (1991), "Mr. Moonlight" (1994) and "Can't Slow Down" (2009), and features "Rain," "When It Comes To Love" and "Heart Turns To Stone."

The project also includes "The Flame Still Burns," the title track from a vinyl EP released last year that makes its CD debut here, and two new tracks recorded especially for this set: "Give My Life For Love" and a new version of "I Don't Want To Live Without You." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

