Foster The People Announce Summer Tour Dates

The group has released a teaser video featuring a small sample of a new track here as they continue work on the new studio effort which is expected to be release later this year.

They revealed that they will be performing some of the new material on their summer trek which is scheduled to kick off on May 26th in San Diego at the Observatory North Park and finish up with an appearance at the Osheaga Festival.

Foster The People Tour Dates

5/26/17 San Diego, CA The Observatory North Park

5/27/17 Las Vegas, NV The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas - The Chelsea

5/27-28/17 El Paso, TX Neon Desert Music Festival

5/30/17 Dallas, TX House of Blues

5/31/17 Tulsa, OK Brady Theater

6/2/17 Indianapolis, IN Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

6/3/17 Cleveland, OH Agora Theatre

6/4/17 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE â€" Indoor

6/6/17 New Haven, CT College Street Music Hall

6/7/17 Providence, RI Lupos Heartbreak Hotel

6/9/17 Portland, ME Thompson's Point

6/10/17 Cooperstown, NY Brewery Ommegang

7/27/17 Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall

7/29-30/17 Detroit, MI Mo Pop Festival

7/31/17 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

8/1/17 Memphis, TN Minglewood Hall

8/4/17 Chicago, IL Lollapalooza

8/5-6/17 Montreal, QC Osheaga Festival