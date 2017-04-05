Lonely Robot Releases 'Everglow' Video

The song will feature on the project's forthcoming sophomore album "The Big Dream", which is set to be released on April 28th and the new video was directed by Lee Blackmore.

Mitchell had these comments, "Everglow is the first song I wrote for The Big Dream, and here is my ace pop video for it. It features what I call an anti-chorus...if you need to vindicate yourself on a public platform you're looking in the wrong place :)" Watch the video here.