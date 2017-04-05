Lorde's 'Green Light' Featured In HBO Teaser Trailer

Her label sent over these details: :"Opening with a montage of the HBO's most dramatic moments this past year, the video then descends into a series-by-series rollout of upcoming premiere dates, with "Green Light's" driving tempo and anthemic chorus getting fans excited for the return of their favorite series like Veep, The Leftovers, Game of Thrones and Curb Your Enthusiasm."

"Green Light" is the first single from Lorde's forthcoming sophomore album which will be entitled "Melodrama," and is set to hit stores on June 16th. Watch the HBO teaser video here.