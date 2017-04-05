Mastodon Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live

The song is the second track issued from the Atlanta outfit's newly-released seventh album, "Emperor Of Sand." Mastodon recently issued a Robert Schober-directed video for "Show Yourself" ahead of the live debut of the song during a March 17 performance at the SXSW music festival in Austin, TX.

The group recorded "Emperor Of Sand" last year with producer Brendan O'Brien at the Quarry in Kennesaw, Georgia. Mastodon will launch the record with a spring tour of North America - alongside guests Eagles Of Death Metal and Russian Circles - that will begin in Missoula, MT on April 14. Watch the Kimmel performance here.