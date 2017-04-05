Noah Kahan Releases 'Hold It Down' Video

The 20-year-old songwriter from the small town of Strafford, Vermont says that the song "is about dealing with the emotional toll of success and failure." Watch the new clip here.

The Strumbellas tour is scheduled to start on October 12th in Milwaukee at Turner and will be concluding on November 13th in Boston at the Paradise Rock Club.



Noah Kahan Tour Dates

10/12 - Turner - Milwaukee, WI

10/13 - Waiting Room - Omaha, NE

10/16 - Summit - Denver, CO

10/18 - Ready Room - St. Louis, MO

10/19 - Thalia Hall - Chicago, IL

10/20 - Thalia Hall - Chicago, IL

10/21 - Majestic - Madison, WI

10/23 - 20th Century Theatre - Cincinnati, OH

10/24 - Majestic - Detroit, MI

11/02 - Mr. Smalls - Pittsburgh, PA

11/03 - Newport Music Hall - Columbus, OH

11/07 - Cat's Cradle - Durham, NC

11/13 - Paradise Rock Club - Boston, MA