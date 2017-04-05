Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Radiohead And Others Coachella Sets To Stream Live Online
04-05-2017
.
Coachella

Radiohead, Kendrick Lamar and Lady Gaga's headline sets during the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will be streaming live on YouTube on April 14th, April 15th and April 16th.

According to various media outlets, other live performances from the weekend are also expected to be streamed via the Indio, California festival's official YouTube channel.

Sets that are expected to be streamed include Lorde, The xx, New Order, Bastille, Empire of the Sun, Bon Iver, Glass Animals, Phantogram, The Head and the Heart, Future, ScHoolboy Q, Two Door Cinema Club, Capital Cities and Gucci Mane. Check out the announcement video here.

Radiohead And Others Coachella Sets To Stream Live Online

