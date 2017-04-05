Radiohead And Others Coachella Sets To Stream Live Online

According to various media outlets, other live performances from the weekend are also expected to be streamed via the Indio, California festival's official YouTube channel.

Sets that are expected to be streamed include Lorde, The xx, New Order, Bastille, Empire of the Sun, Bon Iver, Glass Animals, Phantogram, The Head and the Heart, Future, ScHoolboy Q, Two Door Cinema Club, Capital Cities and Gucci Mane. Check out the announcement video here.