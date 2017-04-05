Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Rush, Rolling Stones, Clapton, Led Zeppelin Lead TV Marathon
04-05-2017
.
Rush

Rock fans set your DVRs as the HDNET Movies network has announced they will be broadcasting a two day marathon of rock film and documentaries later this month.

Billed as the Spring Tour marathon, the network will be showing eleven classic music films and rock docs on Friday, April 14th and Saturday, April 15th beginning at 4pm Eastern each day.

The marathon will include features from Rush, The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, Eric Clapton, Stevie Ray Vaughn, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Jimmy Hendrix, The Allman Brothers Band, the classic mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap and more.

Hdnet Movies' Spring Tour Marathon Schedule (all times eastern):

Fri., April 14
Stevie Ray Vaughn: Rise Of A Texas Bluesman 1954-1983 (2014) - 4pe
The Allman Brothers Band: After The Crash (2016) - 6:25pe
The Rolling Stones: Crossfire Hurricane (2015) - 8:25pe & 1:35ae (Network Premiere)
Let's Spend The Night Together (1982) - 10:25pe
This Is Spinal Tap (1984) - 12:05ae
Eric Clapton: The 1970s Review (2014) - 3:40ae

Sat., April 15
Rush: The Rise Of Kings (1968-1981) (2014) - 4pe
Gone With The Wind: The Remarkable Rise And Tragic Fall Of Lynyrd Skynyrd (2015) - 6:10pe
It Might Get Loud (2008) - 9pe (Network Premiere)
The Song Remains The Same (1976) - 10:45pe
Jimi Hendrix (1973) - 1aE

One Man Band Goes Viral With Rush Performance

