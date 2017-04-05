Rush, Rolling Stones, Clapton, Led Zeppelin Lead TV Marathon

Billed as the Spring Tour marathon, the network will be showing eleven classic music films and rock docs on Friday, April 14th and Saturday, April 15th beginning at 4pm Eastern each day.

The marathon will include features from Rush, The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, Eric Clapton, Stevie Ray Vaughn, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Jimmy Hendrix, The Allman Brothers Band, the classic mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap and more.

Hdnet Movies' Spring Tour Marathon Schedule (all times eastern):

Fri., April 14

Stevie Ray Vaughn: Rise Of A Texas Bluesman 1954-1983 (2014) - 4pe

The Allman Brothers Band: After The Crash (2016) - 6:25pe

The Rolling Stones: Crossfire Hurricane (2015) - 8:25pe & 1:35ae (Network Premiere)

Let's Spend The Night Together (1982) - 10:25pe

This Is Spinal Tap (1984) - 12:05ae

Eric Clapton: The 1970s Review (2014) - 3:40ae

Sat., April 15

Rush: The Rise Of Kings (1968-1981) (2014) - 4pe

Gone With The Wind: The Remarkable Rise And Tragic Fall Of Lynyrd Skynyrd (2015) - 6:10pe

It Might Get Loud (2008) - 9pe (Network Premiere)

The Song Remains The Same (1976) - 10:45pe

Jimi Hendrix (1973) - 1aE