Singled Out: Diego's Umbrella's Never Take Us Down

We're at SXSW in Austin right now, it's inspiring to be around all these other artists. I remember when we were here about 5 years ago and I woke up early to go see Bruce Springsteen give a talk. There were a couple hundred folks huddled in a conference room waiting for The Boss. When he came out he completely disarmed the room with a barrage of profanity….

"Who the f*** decided to do this god damn talk so f***ing early!? Every great artist in Texas is asleep right now, so why the f*** do they have me doing this at this god forsaken hour!?"

I don't know why that felt good to hear. He proceeded to give a great talk about the music industry, how wonderful and terrible it is. How it's hard being an artist. It's hard being out here doing this. I guess that's what weeds people out. I mean I'm writing this on the floor of a friends house in Austin, we loaded our gear out at 3:00am, got home at 4, slept till 10. And today we will do it all over again.

That spirt is where I was coming from when I wrote "Never Take Us Down". I wanted something that gave me inspiration, something that got me through the hard times. I think the song is kind of cool when you look at it… the verses are both different, so there are multiple melodies, the chorus is based off a building chord progression which is unique and the outro puts a great capstone on the song.

It's a song about all the work you do to make your life meaningful.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!