Supergroup Art Of Anarchy Unplugged Videos Go Online

The band, fronted by former Creed singer Scott Stapp and includes ex-Guns N' Roses guitarist Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal, Disturbed bassist John Moyer and brothers Jon and Vince Votta, stopped by the station's Coors Light Studio and played the title track to the new album and the song "Changed Man."

The new album is the group's first release with Stapp. The band's self-titled debut album featured lead vocals from the late Stone Temple Pilots/Velvet Revolver frontman Scott Weiland. Check out the unplugged performances here.