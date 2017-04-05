Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

X Announce Summer Leg Of 40th Anniversary Tour
04-05-2017
Punk legends X have announced a second leg of their 40th anniversary tour which they will be launching this summer following this spring's first leg.

The new leg of U.S. dates is currently scheduled to kick off on July 2nd in Oakland, CA at Burger Boogaloo Mosswood Park and will be wrapping up on September 27th in Columbus, OH at Skully's Music Diner, with more dates still to be announced.

This new summer trek will be following the band's spring tour which is set to kick off on May 1st in Albuquerque, NM at The El Rey and finish on May 25th in Dallas, TX at The Kessler.

X Anniversary Tour Dates:
5/1/2017 Albuquerque, NM The El Rey
5/3/2017 Oklahoma City, OK The Diamond Ballroom
5/5/2017 Kansas City, MO Knuckleheads

5/6/2017 St. Louis, MO Delmar Hall
5/7/2017 Nashville, TN City Winery
5/8/2017 Charlotte, NC Neighborhood Theatre
5/9/2017 Carrborro, NC charl
5/11/2017 St. Augustine, FL St. Augustine Amphitheatre Backyard
5/12/2017 Ft. Lauderdale, FL The Culture Room
5/13/2017 Orlando, FL Beacham Theatre
5/14/2017 St. Pete, FL State Theater
5/16/2017 Atlanta, GA Masquerade Hell
5/18/2017 New Orleans, LA One Eyed Jack's
5/22/2017 Houston, TX Heights Theater
5/23/2017 San Antonio, TX Paper Tiger
5/24/2017 Austin, TX Mohawk
5/25/2017 Dallas, TX The Kessler

Second Leg:
7/2/2017 Oakland, CA Burger Boogaloo - Mosswood Park
8/18/2017 Solana Beach, CA Belly Up
9/6/2017 Las Vegas, NV The Brooklyn Bowl
9/8/2017 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex
9/9/2017 Denver, CO The Summit
9/11/2017 Omaha, NE The Waiting Room
9/13/2017 Minneapolis, MN First Ave
9/14/2017 Milwaukee, WI TBA
9/15/2017 Chicago, IL TBA
9/16/17 Detroit, MI El Club
9/17/2017 Buffalo, NY The Town Ballroom
9/19/2017 Portland, ME The Port City Music Hall
9/20/2017 Boston, MA Brighton Music Hall
9/21/2017 New York, NY Stage48
9/22/2017 Philadelphia, PA Underground Arts
9/23/2017 Falls Church, VA The State Theatre
9/25/2017 Pittsburgh, PA Rex Theater
9/26/2017 Kent, OH The Kent Stage
9/27/2017 Columbus, OH Skully's Music Diner

