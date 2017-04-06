|
Anna Meredith Releases 'Dowager' Video
Anna Meredith has released a brand new video for her single "Dowager". The song comes from her 2016 Scottish Album of the Year Award winning "Varmints". The new clip was directed by filmmaker and animator Ewan Jones Morris and features footage from Meredith's recently concluded debut tour of the United States. Meredith had this to say about the new video, "I'm very excited to be working with the brilliant wonky mind of Ewan Jones Morris again on a second video. It feels like a bit of a darker partner piece to his excellent Taken video, which also features Sam and Jack and I singing as a group. I love the combination of animation and footage he's used and the growth of the video through the track." Morris says the video reflects his own creative process: "I had a few avenues that didn't work out for various reasons, so I was stuck without one solid idea and I really like this track so wanted to do something worthy of it. So It became a video about making a video for the song, not in too trite a way hopefully. It's obviously very tied to the lyrics and in the way that the Dowager 'plans her escape' I became the Dowager, chained to my computer animating but also planning my escape, flicking through books, procrastinating on my computer and looking out of the window. And as the Dowager takes to the sky - out of my meandering thoughts and half realised ideas, emerges something which captures the imagination (for five minutes). Or at least that's how it was playing out in my overtired mind." Watch the video here.
