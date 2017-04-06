Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Beatles Reveal Details For 'Sgt Pepper' Reissues
04-06-2017
.
Beatles

(hennemusic) The Beatles have revealed the track details for the various versions of the 50th anniversary reissues of their landmark 1967 album, "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band."

Due May 26, the project will be available as CD, 2CD, 2LP, 6-disc Super Deluxe Edition and digital packages, all featuring a new stereo mix by Giles Martin and Sam Okell following the original work by the legendary George Martin.

"It's crazy to think that 50 years later," says Paul McCartney, "we are looking back on this project with such fondness and a little bit of amazement at how four guys, a great producer and his engineers could make such a lasting piece of art."

The expanded 2CD package adds a second disc of 18 tracks, including previously unreleased alternate takes of each of the album's 13 songs, newly mixed in stereo and sequenced in the same order as the album. The second CD also includes a new stereo mix and a previously unreleased instrumental take of "Penny Lane," and the 2015 stereo mix and two previously unreleased alternate takes of "Strawberry Fields Forever."

The expanded 180-gram 2LP vinyl package features the new stereo album mix on the first LP and adds a second LP with previously unreleased alternate takes for each of the album's 13 songs, newly mixed in stereo and sequenced in the same order as the album.
The expansive, 6-disc Super Deluxe Edition delivers four audio discs - including the new stereo mix, two CDs featuring 33 tracks from the sessions, and the original 1967 mono mix plus bonus tracks (including three previously unreleased mixes). Two Blu-ray/ DVDs also offer 5.1 surround sound and hi-res stereo mixes, the fully restored 1992 documentary, "The Making Of Sgt. Pepper", posters, restored promo videos and a 144-page hardback book featuring an introduction by McCartney. See the various tracklistings and promo video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

