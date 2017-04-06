|
Black Sabbath Planned To Record Blues Album
.
Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler revealed in an interview that the legendary metal band had planned to record a blues album as the follow up to their 2013 effort "13". Butler made the revelations in an interview with MusicRadar. When asked if he has ever considered to returning to Black Sabbath's roots and recording a blues project, he revealed that there were plans for one but they were sidelined by the band's farewell tour. He told the publication, "The follow-up to 13 was going to be a blues album, but the tour got in the way. It would take something like two or three years to do it properly, and we thought we might not all be here by that time, so it would be better to do this final tour first and then maybe we'll do a blues record later." Guitarist Toni Iommi has reportedly said in the past that the band recorded their self-titled debut in a single day. Geezer was asked if they considered recording the blues project "jam style" and he responded, "Probably not. You'd have to make it varied instead of doing 10 tracks of the same old 12-bar blues though. But even back in the Heaven And Hell tour days, Tony would go up into his lead and we would just jam around blues riffs for eight or nine minutes. And every night was different. So that is a thought." Check out the full review here.
Butler made the revelations in an interview with MusicRadar. When asked if he has ever considered to returning to Black Sabbath's roots and recording a blues project, he revealed that there were plans for one but they were sidelined by the band's farewell tour.
He told the publication, "The follow-up to 13 was going to be a blues album, but the tour got in the way. It would take something like two or three years to do it properly, and we thought we might not all be here by that time, so it would be better to do this final tour first and then maybe we'll do a blues record later."
Guitarist Toni Iommi has reportedly said in the past that the band recorded their self-titled debut in a single day. Geezer was asked if they considered recording the blues project "jam style" and he responded, "Probably not. You'd have to make it varied instead of doing 10 tracks of the same old 12-bar blues though. But even back in the Heaven And Hell tour days, Tony would go up into his lead and we would just jam around blues riffs for eight or nine minutes. And every night was different. So that is a thought." Check out the full review here.
• Black Sabbath Planned To Record Blues Album
• Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow Double Live Album Announced
• Letterman Replacing Neil Young At Pearl Jam Rock Hall Induction
• How Slipknot's Corey Taylor Ended Up On New Korn Album
• Video Of Metallica Full Lollapalooza Argentina Set Goes Online
• Beatles Reveal Details For 'Sgt Pepper' Reissues
• Warren Haynes Leads Little Feat Tribute Concert Event
• Dead To Fall Reunite, Announce Live Shows And New Music
• Ride Expand Tour In Support Of Comeback Album
• Grateful Dead Theatrical Event Includes New Documentary Preview
• Game Theory's Final Album Expanded For Deluxe Reissue
• Kataklysm Announce U.S. Tour With In Flames
• Die So Fluid Stream New Song 'Bittersweet'
• Krokus' Chris von Rohr Featured On The Rock Brigade
• Oceano Stream New Song 'The Great Tribulation'
• Toadies Release Their Version Of 'Take Me Out To The Ballgame'
• Weezer Star Streams The Relationship's New Single
• B.o.B Releases '4 Lit' Video Featuring T.I. and Ty Dolla Sign
• David Childers Releases 'Radio Moscow' Video
• Free Merle Haggard Tribute Concert After Party Announced
• Anna Meredith Releases 'Dowager' Video
• The War On Peace Streaming New Song 'Fear Of Loss'
• Sleeptalk Release Video For 'The Feeling' Featuring Rouxx
• Catch Prichard Streams New Song 'Don't Want It'
• Twenty One Pilots Sell Out The Tour de Columbus
• Air Announce Their First American Tour Since 2010
• Mastodon Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live
• Halsey Releases 'Now Or Never' Video
• Foster The People Announce Summer Tour Dates
• Bee Gees Announce Timeless Collection, Night Fever Anniversary Reissue
• Iron Maiden TBT Month: Number of the Beast
• Electric Ray and the Shockers - California Torpedo
• Beauty In The Breakdown - NEON
• Road Trip: Boise, Idaho's Treefort Music Fest
• TBT: Ministry - The Last Sucker
• Ships Have Sailed - Whispers EP
• RockPile Prog Edition: Steve Hillage- Van Der Graaf Generator- Richard Barbieri
• On The Record: The Dollyrots - Whiplash Splash
• TBT: Down III Over the Under
• In Tribute: Chuck Berry Live In Chicago
• Sad Vacation: The Last Days of Sid and Nancy
• Emmet Cahill - Emmet Cahill's Ireland
• American Dreamer - Restless Nights
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.