B.o.B Releases '4 Lit' Video Featuring T.I. and Ty Dolla Sign

The new visual was directed by Chad Tennies [Audio Push, Trevor Jackson] and the Atlanta rapper will be releasing the new album, which will be entitled "Ether" and is his first independent release, on May 12th.

B.o.B had this to say, "It's about balance these days. If you look at my career, there's been a story arc. On The Adventures of Bobby Ray, Bobby goes on an adventure. He smokes some Strange Clouds afterwards. Then, he goes to the nightclub and does urban music in Underground Luxury. He takes some psychedelic mushrooms, has an awakening, and drops conscious projects like Psycadelik Thoughtz. Now, I want to take everything and have fun in this culmination called Ether. I've always believed knowledge plus experience equals wisdom. The experience is kicking in." Watch the video here.