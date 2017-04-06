Dead To Fall Reunite, Announce Live Shows And New Music

The group, who disbanded in 2008, did what was thought at the time to be a one-off reunion to celebrate the release of one of their albums on vinyl, but have now have announced that they are officially back together.

They broke the news to fans with the following Facebook post, "We're back... If you haven't figured it out yet, the original line up has been jamming over the last few months and working on some new material.

"We got together to do the vinyl release show for 'Everything I Touch Falls To Pieces' last summer, and wouldn't you know it new riffs started pouring out. We're working on a new record, coming out 2018 sometime.

"If you want a taste of the new stuff come out to one of these shows."

They then announced the following live appearances:

April 8th - Davenport, IA - Village Theater w/ Ignite The Will

April 14th - Chicago, IL - Reggies - w/ Blood In Blood Out

April 15th - Austin, TX - Grizzly Hall w/ Anthrax & Killswitch Engage Texas Independence Fest

June 10th - Tampa, FL - Crowbar w/ The Absence

Dead to Fall lineup includes:

Daniel Craig - Drums

Jon Hunt - Vocals

Justin Jakimiak - Bass

Antone Jones - Guitar

Bryan Lear - Guitar