Die So Fluid Stream New Song 'Bittersweet'

Die So Fluid's Grog had the following to say about the new Drew Richards produced track, "Bittersweet is an alter ego who came to life as I wrote the song" says Grog. "Part me, part fictional, she embodies all the stuff I like about many of my fave female tv, film and graphic novel characters.

"She makes a statement about embracing yourself as you are, thorns n all. She's kick ass but not psycho, sexy and clever, fun and darkly deep. She parties hard and rocks her talents hard" Listen to the song here.