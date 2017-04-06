|
Ed Sheeran Reveals The Fate Of His Game Of Thrones Character
.
Pop star Ed Sheeran has reassured fans about the fate of the guest character that he will portray in his upcoming cameo on the hit HBO series "Games Of Thrones". Sheeran spoke to The Daily Star (via ABC) about the forthcoming appearance and quieted concerns that his character might be killed off in television series. "I do know which role I am going to play. I don't die in it", Sheeran told the paper. "I'm only in it for like five minutes. I'd probably prefer to have sex than die in the show. I'm sure a lot of people are into that...but I'm not." He also went on to explain that he has been wanting to do a guest appearance on the show for years after his friend Gary Lightbody of Snow Patrol landed a cameo back in 2012. "I remember I was on tour with him and he was like: 'I've got a guest slot on Game Of Thrones.' I remember saying, 'You got to get me on it at some point,'" Ed told the paper. "It's been five years so it's finally come true."
Sheeran spoke to The Daily Star (via ABC) about the forthcoming appearance and quieted concerns that his character might be killed off in television series.
"I do know which role I am going to play. I don't die in it", Sheeran told the paper. "I'm only in it for like five minutes. I'd probably prefer to have sex than die in the show. I'm sure a lot of people are into that...but I'm not."
He also went on to explain that he has been wanting to do a guest appearance on the show for years after his friend Gary Lightbody of Snow Patrol landed a cameo back in 2012.
"I remember I was on tour with him and he was like: 'I've got a guest slot on Game Of Thrones.' I remember saying, 'You got to get me on it at some point,'" Ed told the paper. "It's been five years so it's finally come true."
• Black Sabbath Planned To Record Blues Album
• Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow Double Live Album Announced
• Letterman Replacing Neil Young At Pearl Jam Rock Hall Induction
• How Slipknot's Corey Taylor Ended Up On New Korn Album
• Video Of Metallica Full Lollapalooza Argentina Set Goes Online
• Beatles Reveal Details For 'Sgt Pepper' Reissues
• Warren Haynes Leads Little Feat Tribute Concert Event
• Dead To Fall Reunite, Announce Live Shows And New Music
• Ride Expand Tour In Support Of Comeback Album
• Grateful Dead Theatrical Event Includes New Documentary Preview
• Game Theory's Final Album Expanded For Deluxe Reissue
• Kataklysm Announce U.S. Tour With In Flames
• Die So Fluid Stream New Song 'Bittersweet'
• Krokus' Chris von Rohr Featured On The Rock Brigade
• Oceano Stream New Song 'The Great Tribulation'
• Toadies Release Their Version Of 'Take Me Out To The Ballgame'
• Weezer Star Streams The Relationship's New Single
• B.o.B Releases '4 Lit' Video Featuring T.I. and Ty Dolla Sign
• David Childers Releases 'Radio Moscow' Video
• Free Merle Haggard Tribute Concert After Party Announced
• Anna Meredith Releases 'Dowager' Video
• The War On Peace Streaming New Song 'Fear Of Loss'
• Sleeptalk Release Video For 'The Feeling' Featuring Rouxx
• Catch Prichard Streams New Song 'Don't Want It'
• Twenty One Pilots Sell Out The Tour de Columbus
• Air Announce Their First American Tour Since 2010
• Mastodon Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live
• Halsey Releases 'Now Or Never' Video
• Foster The People Announce Summer Tour Dates
• Bee Gees Announce Timeless Collection, Night Fever Anniversary Reissue
• Iron Maiden TBT Month: Number of the Beast
• Electric Ray and the Shockers - California Torpedo
• Beauty In The Breakdown - NEON
• Road Trip: Boise, Idaho's Treefort Music Fest
• TBT: Ministry - The Last Sucker
• Ships Have Sailed - Whispers EP
• RockPile Prog Edition: Steve Hillage- Van Der Graaf Generator- Richard Barbieri
• On The Record: The Dollyrots - Whiplash Splash
• TBT: Down III Over the Under
• In Tribute: Chuck Berry Live In Chicago
• Sad Vacation: The Last Days of Sid and Nancy
• Emmet Cahill - Emmet Cahill's Ireland
• American Dreamer - Restless Nights
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.