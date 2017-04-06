Ed Sheeran Reveals The Fate Of His Game Of Thrones Character

Sheeran spoke to The Daily Star (via ABC) about the forthcoming appearance and quieted concerns that his character might be killed off in television series.

"I do know which role I am going to play. I don't die in it", Sheeran told the paper. "I'm only in it for like five minutes. I'd probably prefer to have sex than die in the show. I'm sure a lot of people are into that...but I'm not."

He also went on to explain that he has been wanting to do a guest appearance on the show for years after his friend Gary Lightbody of Snow Patrol landed a cameo back in 2012.

"I remember I was on tour with him and he was like: 'I've got a guest slot on Game Of Thrones.' I remember saying, 'You got to get me on it at some point,'" Ed told the paper. "It's been five years so it's finally come true."