Free Merle Haggard Tribute Concert After Party Announced

The special after show event will be taking place at Nudie's Honky Tonk beginning at 11:30 PM local time and will feature a performance from Merle's son Ben Haggard and the country icon's band The Strangers.

Nudie's Honky Tonk Owner and Icon Entertainment President Bill Miller shared his excitement about the special event, "We're honored that Nudie's is the official venue for the Merle Haggard tribute concert after-party In addition to members of Merle's family and friends, son Ben Haggard will be performing with his dad's band, The Strangers." Check out the venue's website here.