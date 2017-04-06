Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Game Theory's Final Album Expanded For Deluxe Reissue
04-06-2017
.
Game Theory

Game Theory's final album "2 Steps From The Middle Ages" has been expanded with 11 bonus tracks, and remastered for a reissue that is set to be released on June 9th by Omnivore Recordings.

The special reissue from the acclaimed power pop band will include the original album, which was produced by Mitch Easter (R.E.M., Marshall Crenshaw, Velvet Crush), along with the collection of previously unreleased bonus material.

The extra tracks will include unvarnished album demos, live performances, Scott Miller's solo covers of Simon & Garfunkel's "America," Let's Active's "Bad Machinery," and more. Conqueroo sent over the following additional details:

Following up 1987's album Lolita Nation (whose reissue appeared on numerous year-end "best of" lists for 2016) would be no easy task for Game Theory. But Scott Miller and company were certainly up to the challenge. Re-teaming with producer Mitch Easter (R.E.M., Marshall Crenshaw, Velvet Crush), 2 Steps From the Middle Ages was released in 1988, and showed the band had no shortage of energy, experimentation, and excellent material.

The translucent-orange first pressing of the LP (on vinyl for the first time since its initial release) contains a download card for the entire CD/Digital program.

The packaging includes rare and previously unseen photos from the band's photographer, Robert Toren, as well as essays by Easter, Ken Stringfellow (The Posies, Big Star), and Franklin Bruno (The Village Voice, Salon, The Human Hearts). Sadly, the band's drummer, Gil Ray, whose generous contribution to the Game Theory reissue series has been immeasurable and who consulted through the creation of this title, passed away earlier this year. The release is lovingly dedicated to him.

Long time Game Theory tourmanager Dan Vallor elaborates on the importance of the late Gil Ray: "As we approach the release of this, the last of the original Game Theory albums, we say goodbye to Gil Ray. Scott Miller was the creative core of Game Theory, but Gil was the loving and deeply loved, gentle soul of the band. Scott and Gil had a musical understanding that is rare. To see the two of them laugh, nearly rolling on the floor, you could tell that Gil also brought out the freest, most joyful part of Scott."

Of Miller, who died in 2013, Easter says in the liner notes: "I really miss Scott. I would have done sessions with him any time he wanted to, but beyond that I had been hoping for ages to just hang out for a bit and talk about what-ever. Everybody knows about his intelligence, but in addition to that, he was just cool - always interesting, a thoughtful conversationalist, and full of surprises."

Ken Stringfellow sums up the significance of 2 Steps: "The album is an evolution, I believe, and it had the band ending on a high note."
As the first track says, there's "room for one more, honey." For now, that one more is 2 Steps From the Middle Ages.

Tracklisting:
1. Room For One More, Honey
2. What The Whole World Wants
3. The Picture Of Agreeability
4. Amelia, Have You Lost
5. Rolling With The Moody Girls
6. Wyoming
7. In A Delorean
8. You Drive
9. Leilani
10. Wish I Could Stand Or Have
11. Don't Entertain Me Twice
12. Throwing The Election
13. Initiations Week

Bonus Tracks:
14. Together Now, Very Minor (Live)
15. Amelia, Have You Lost (Demo)
16. Bad Machinery (Radio Session)
17. Room For One More, Honey (Demo)
18. The Waist And The Knees (Live)
19. Wish I Could Stand Or Have (Demo)
20. Rolling With The Moody Girls (Demo)
21. America (Demo)
22. I Turned Her Away (Radio Session)
23. Wyoming (Rough Mix)
24. Sleeping Through Heaven (Live)

advertisement

Game Theory Music, DVDs, Books and more

Game Theory T-shirts and Posters

More Game Theory News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Game Theory's Final Album Expanded For Deluxe Reissue


More Stories for Game Theory

Game Theory Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Guns N' Roses To Mix Things Up On Upcoming Tour Leg- Black Sabbath Planned To Record Blues Album- Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow Double Live Album Announced- more

Rush, Rolling Stones, Clapton, Led Zeppelin Lead TV Marathon- Classic Yes Reunion Speculation Addressed By Steve Howe- Ghost's Papa Emeritus Sued By Former Members- more

AC/DC Singer Lines Up Metallica, Led Zeppelin Stars For TV Series- Tool Add Even More Dates To North American Tour- Switchfoot and Lifehouse Teaming For Summer Tour- more

Page Too:
Ed Sheeran Reveals Fate Of His Game Of Thrones Character- Toadies Release Their Take On 'Take Me Out To The Ballgame'- Weezer Star Streams The Relationship's New song- more

Twenty One Pilots Sell Out The Tour de Columbus- Air Announce Their First American Tour Since 2010- Mastodon Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live- Halsey Releases 'Now Or Never' Video- more

Thomas Rhett and Maren Morris Stream New Song 'Craving You'- Jason Aldean Working On His Next Album- Miranda Lambert Makes County Music History- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses To Mix Things Up On Upcoming Tour Leg

Black Sabbath Planned To Record Blues Album

Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow Double Live Album Announced

Letterman Replacing Neil Young At Pearl Jam Rock Hall Induction

How Slipknot's Corey Taylor Ended Up On New Korn Album

Video Of Metallica Full Lollapalooza Argentina Set Goes Online

Beatles Reveal Details For 'Sgt Pepper' Reissues

Warren Haynes Leads Little Feat Tribute Concert Event

Dead To Fall Reunite, Announce Live Shows And New Music

Ride Expand Tour In Support Of Comeback Album

Grateful Dead Theatrical Event Includes New Documentary Preview

Game Theory's Final Album Expanded For Deluxe Reissue

Kataklysm Announce U.S. Tour With In Flames

Die So Fluid Stream New Song 'Bittersweet'

Krokus' Chris von Rohr Featured On The Rock Brigade

Oceano Stream New Song 'The Great Tribulation'

• more

Page Too News Stories
Ed Sheeran Reveals The Fate Of His Game Of Thrones Character

Toadies Release Their Version Of 'Take Me Out To The Ballgame'

Weezer Star Streams The Relationship's New Single

B.o.B Releases '4 Lit' Video Featuring T.I. and Ty Dolla Sign

David Childers Releases 'Radio Moscow' Video

Free Merle Haggard Tribute Concert After Party Announced

Anna Meredith Releases 'Dowager' Video

The War On Peace Streaming New Song 'Fear Of Loss'

Sleeptalk Release Video For 'The Feeling' Featuring Rouxx

Catch Prichard Streams New Song 'Don't Want It'

Twenty One Pilots Sell Out The Tour de Columbus

Air Announce Their First American Tour Since 2010

Mastodon Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live

Halsey Releases 'Now Or Never' Video

Foster The People Announce Summer Tour Dates

Bee Gees Announce Timeless Collection, Night Fever Anniversary Reissue

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Iron Maiden TBT Month: Number of the Beast

Electric Ray and the Shockers - California Torpedo

Beauty In The Breakdown - NEON

Road Trip: Boise, Idaho's Treefort Music Fest

Mastodon - Emperor of Sand

TBT: Ministry - The Last Sucker

Ships Have Sailed - Whispers EP

RockPile Prog Edition: Steve Hillage- Van Der Graaf Generator- Richard Barbieri

On The Record: The Dollyrots - Whiplash Splash

TBT: Down III Over the Under

Les Bohem - Moved to Duarte

In Tribute: Chuck Berry Live In Chicago

Sad Vacation: The Last Days of Sid and Nancy

Emmet Cahill - Emmet Cahill's Ireland

American Dreamer - Restless Nights

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.