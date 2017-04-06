|
Game Theory's Final Album Expanded For Deluxe Reissue
.
Game Theory's final album "2 Steps From The Middle Ages" has been expanded with 11 bonus tracks, and remastered for a reissue that is set to be released on June 9th by Omnivore Recordings. The special reissue from the acclaimed power pop band will include the original album, which was produced by Mitch Easter (R.E.M., Marshall Crenshaw, Velvet Crush), along with the collection of previously unreleased bonus material. The extra tracks will include unvarnished album demos, live performances, Scott Miller's solo covers of Simon & Garfunkel's "America," Let's Active's "Bad Machinery," and more. Conqueroo sent over the following additional details: Following up 1987's album Lolita Nation (whose reissue appeared on numerous year-end "best of" lists for 2016) would be no easy task for Game Theory. But Scott Miller and company were certainly up to the challenge. Re-teaming with producer Mitch Easter (R.E.M., Marshall Crenshaw, Velvet Crush), 2 Steps From the Middle Ages was released in 1988, and showed the band had no shortage of energy, experimentation, and excellent material. The translucent-orange first pressing of the LP (on vinyl for the first time since its initial release) contains a download card for the entire CD/Digital program. The packaging includes rare and previously unseen photos from the band's photographer, Robert Toren, as well as essays by Easter, Ken Stringfellow (The Posies, Big Star), and Franklin Bruno (The Village Voice, Salon, The Human Hearts). Sadly, the band's drummer, Gil Ray, whose generous contribution to the Game Theory reissue series has been immeasurable and who consulted through the creation of this title, passed away earlier this year. The release is lovingly dedicated to him. Long time Game Theory tourmanager Dan Vallor elaborates on the importance of the late Gil Ray: "As we approach the release of this, the last of the original Game Theory albums, we say goodbye to Gil Ray. Scott Miller was the creative core of Game Theory, but Gil was the loving and deeply loved, gentle soul of the band. Scott and Gil had a musical understanding that is rare. To see the two of them laugh, nearly rolling on the floor, you could tell that Gil also brought out the freest, most joyful part of Scott." Of Miller, who died in 2013, Easter says in the liner notes: "I really miss Scott. I would have done sessions with him any time he wanted to, but beyond that I had been hoping for ages to just hang out for a bit and talk about what-ever. Everybody knows about his intelligence, but in addition to that, he was just cool - always interesting, a thoughtful conversationalist, and full of surprises." Ken Stringfellow sums up the significance of 2 Steps: "The album is an evolution, I believe, and it had the band ending on a high note." Tracklisting: Bonus Tracks:
The special reissue from the acclaimed power pop band will include the original album, which was produced by Mitch Easter (R.E.M., Marshall Crenshaw, Velvet Crush), along with the collection of previously unreleased bonus material.
The extra tracks will include unvarnished album demos, live performances, Scott Miller's solo covers of Simon & Garfunkel's "America," Let's Active's "Bad Machinery," and more. Conqueroo sent over the following additional details:
Following up 1987's album Lolita Nation (whose reissue appeared on numerous year-end "best of" lists for 2016) would be no easy task for Game Theory. But Scott Miller and company were certainly up to the challenge. Re-teaming with producer Mitch Easter (R.E.M., Marshall Crenshaw, Velvet Crush), 2 Steps From the Middle Ages was released in 1988, and showed the band had no shortage of energy, experimentation, and excellent material.
The translucent-orange first pressing of the LP (on vinyl for the first time since its initial release) contains a download card for the entire CD/Digital program.
The packaging includes rare and previously unseen photos from the band's photographer, Robert Toren, as well as essays by Easter, Ken Stringfellow (The Posies, Big Star), and Franklin Bruno (The Village Voice, Salon, The Human Hearts). Sadly, the band's drummer, Gil Ray, whose generous contribution to the Game Theory reissue series has been immeasurable and who consulted through the creation of this title, passed away earlier this year. The release is lovingly dedicated to him.
Long time Game Theory tourmanager Dan Vallor elaborates on the importance of the late Gil Ray: "As we approach the release of this, the last of the original Game Theory albums, we say goodbye to Gil Ray. Scott Miller was the creative core of Game Theory, but Gil was the loving and deeply loved, gentle soul of the band. Scott and Gil had a musical understanding that is rare. To see the two of them laugh, nearly rolling on the floor, you could tell that Gil also brought out the freest, most joyful part of Scott."
Of Miller, who died in 2013, Easter says in the liner notes: "I really miss Scott. I would have done sessions with him any time he wanted to, but beyond that I had been hoping for ages to just hang out for a bit and talk about what-ever. Everybody knows about his intelligence, but in addition to that, he was just cool - always interesting, a thoughtful conversationalist, and full of surprises."
Ken Stringfellow sums up the significance of 2 Steps: "The album is an evolution, I believe, and it had the band ending on a high note."
Tracklisting:
Bonus Tracks:
• Black Sabbath Planned To Record Blues Album
• Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow Double Live Album Announced
• Letterman Replacing Neil Young At Pearl Jam Rock Hall Induction
• How Slipknot's Corey Taylor Ended Up On New Korn Album
• Video Of Metallica Full Lollapalooza Argentina Set Goes Online
• Beatles Reveal Details For 'Sgt Pepper' Reissues
• Warren Haynes Leads Little Feat Tribute Concert Event
• Dead To Fall Reunite, Announce Live Shows And New Music
• Ride Expand Tour In Support Of Comeback Album
• Grateful Dead Theatrical Event Includes New Documentary Preview
• Game Theory's Final Album Expanded For Deluxe Reissue
• Kataklysm Announce U.S. Tour With In Flames
• Die So Fluid Stream New Song 'Bittersweet'
• Krokus' Chris von Rohr Featured On The Rock Brigade
• Oceano Stream New Song 'The Great Tribulation'
• Toadies Release Their Version Of 'Take Me Out To The Ballgame'
• Weezer Star Streams The Relationship's New Single
• B.o.B Releases '4 Lit' Video Featuring T.I. and Ty Dolla Sign
• David Childers Releases 'Radio Moscow' Video
• Free Merle Haggard Tribute Concert After Party Announced
• Anna Meredith Releases 'Dowager' Video
• The War On Peace Streaming New Song 'Fear Of Loss'
• Sleeptalk Release Video For 'The Feeling' Featuring Rouxx
• Catch Prichard Streams New Song 'Don't Want It'
• Twenty One Pilots Sell Out The Tour de Columbus
• Air Announce Their First American Tour Since 2010
• Mastodon Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live
• Halsey Releases 'Now Or Never' Video
• Foster The People Announce Summer Tour Dates
• Bee Gees Announce Timeless Collection, Night Fever Anniversary Reissue
• Iron Maiden TBT Month: Number of the Beast
• Electric Ray and the Shockers - California Torpedo
• Beauty In The Breakdown - NEON
• Road Trip: Boise, Idaho's Treefort Music Fest
• TBT: Ministry - The Last Sucker
• Ships Have Sailed - Whispers EP
• RockPile Prog Edition: Steve Hillage- Van Der Graaf Generator- Richard Barbieri
• On The Record: The Dollyrots - Whiplash Splash
• TBT: Down III Over the Under
• In Tribute: Chuck Berry Live In Chicago
• Sad Vacation: The Last Days of Sid and Nancy
• Emmet Cahill - Emmet Cahill's Ireland
• American Dreamer - Restless Nights
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.