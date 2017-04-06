Grateful Dead Theatrical Event Includes New Documentary Preview

The movie will be returning to movie theaters for one night on April 20th to celebrate the anniversary and Fathom Events has revealed that the screenings will include a special preview of the forthcoming Grateful Dead documentary "Long Strange Trip" which is executive produced by Martin Scorsese and directed by Amir Bar-Lev.

As an added bonus, the event will also include a screening of a never-before-seen mini-documentary about the group's May 8, 1977 concert at Cornell University, which will include new interviews from fans that were at the historic gig. Find the list of theaters and ticket details here.