|
Grateful Dead Theatrical Event Includes New Documentary Preview
.
The upcoming special one night one theatrical screening of the Grateful Dead Movie, celebrating the film's 40th Anniversary, will also include a special preview of an upcoming documentary and more. The movie will be returning to movie theaters for one night on April 20th to celebrate the anniversary and Fathom Events has revealed that the screenings will include a special preview of the forthcoming Grateful Dead documentary "Long Strange Trip" which is executive produced by Martin Scorsese and directed by Amir Bar-Lev. As an added bonus, the event will also include a screening of a never-before-seen mini-documentary about the group's May 8, 1977 concert at Cornell University, which will include new interviews from fans that were at the historic gig. Find the list of theaters and ticket details here.
The movie will be returning to movie theaters for one night on April 20th to celebrate the anniversary and Fathom Events has revealed that the screenings will include a special preview of the forthcoming Grateful Dead documentary "Long Strange Trip" which is executive produced by Martin Scorsese and directed by Amir Bar-Lev.
As an added bonus, the event will also include a screening of a never-before-seen mini-documentary about the group's May 8, 1977 concert at Cornell University, which will include new interviews from fans that were at the historic gig. Find the list of theaters and ticket details here.
• Black Sabbath Planned To Record Blues Album
• Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow Double Live Album Announced
• Letterman Replacing Neil Young At Pearl Jam Rock Hall Induction
• How Slipknot's Corey Taylor Ended Up On New Korn Album
• Video Of Metallica Full Lollapalooza Argentina Set Goes Online
• Beatles Reveal Details For 'Sgt Pepper' Reissues
• Warren Haynes Leads Little Feat Tribute Concert Event
• Dead To Fall Reunite, Announce Live Shows And New Music
• Ride Expand Tour In Support Of Comeback Album
• Grateful Dead Theatrical Event Includes New Documentary Preview
• Game Theory's Final Album Expanded For Deluxe Reissue
• Kataklysm Announce U.S. Tour With In Flames
• Die So Fluid Stream New Song 'Bittersweet'
• Krokus' Chris von Rohr Featured On The Rock Brigade
• Oceano Stream New Song 'The Great Tribulation'
• Toadies Release Their Version Of 'Take Me Out To The Ballgame'
• Weezer Star Streams The Relationship's New Single
• B.o.B Releases '4 Lit' Video Featuring T.I. and Ty Dolla Sign
• David Childers Releases 'Radio Moscow' Video
• Free Merle Haggard Tribute Concert After Party Announced
• Anna Meredith Releases 'Dowager' Video
• The War On Peace Streaming New Song 'Fear Of Loss'
• Sleeptalk Release Video For 'The Feeling' Featuring Rouxx
• Catch Prichard Streams New Song 'Don't Want It'
• Twenty One Pilots Sell Out The Tour de Columbus
• Air Announce Their First American Tour Since 2010
• Mastodon Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live
• Halsey Releases 'Now Or Never' Video
• Foster The People Announce Summer Tour Dates
• Bee Gees Announce Timeless Collection, Night Fever Anniversary Reissue
• Iron Maiden TBT Month: Number of the Beast
• Electric Ray and the Shockers - California Torpedo
• Beauty In The Breakdown - NEON
• Road Trip: Boise, Idaho's Treefort Music Fest
• TBT: Ministry - The Last Sucker
• Ships Have Sailed - Whispers EP
• RockPile Prog Edition: Steve Hillage- Van Der Graaf Generator- Richard Barbieri
• On The Record: The Dollyrots - Whiplash Splash
• TBT: Down III Over the Under
• In Tribute: Chuck Berry Live In Chicago
• Sad Vacation: The Last Days of Sid and Nancy
• Emmet Cahill - Emmet Cahill's Ireland
• American Dreamer - Restless Nights
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.